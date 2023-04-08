Study: Hollywood’s Biggest Movies Still Go Mainly To White Men





As Hollywood emerged from the pandemic, its biggest movie productions dipped in diversity after years of incremental progress, according to a new study by UCLA researchers. Opportunities were significantly greater for women and people of color on streaming platforms than in theatrically released films.

UCLA Hollywood’s recently released annual diversity report provided one of the most detailed looks yet at how the film industry has been shaped and, in many ways, set back during the pandemic. Analyzing 2022 film releases, academics found that ethnic and gender inclusivity in motion pictures had returned to 2019 or 2018 levels in many metrics, pushing down charts that were slowly trending towards greater fairness. on screen and behind the camera.

As the film industry sought to reclaim moviegoers in 2022, it has done so by relying more on films starring and directed by white males, despite considerable evidence that more diverse films attract larger audiences. wide. Black, Latino and Asian American moviegoers make up nearly half of all frequent moviegoers and, for greatest hits, often make up the majority of ticket buyers. Turning? The film industry was still recovering in 2022, releasing fewer large-scale releases and seeing the box office return to around 67% of pre-pandemic levels. Although the 2022 film year ended with a triumph for the representation of Asian Americans at the Oscars with best picture winner All everywhere, all at once, researchers see a potential turning point where opportunities for women and people of color are usually reserved for low-budget streaming movies. It was definitely not an industry that was back all the way. But I really think it paints a picture of a two-tier system that’s been created, says Ana-Christina Ramn, director of the Entertainment and Media Research Initiative at UCLA, which produces the report. What will be interesting to see is what will happen in 2023 if it continues to have this bifurcation. The fear is that diversity is something temporary or could be easily cut at any time, whether in theaters or on streaming, Ramn says, noting that streaming services, after years of torrid growth, are now pulling back from original productions. What the numbers say In theatrical releases, people of color made up 22% of lead actors, 17% of directors, and 12% of screenwriters. Women made up 39% of lead actors and 15% of directors. Although roughly double the percentages of a decade ago, the numbers are closer to those of five years ago and still easily track the demographics of the US population. Women have made headway in writing, making up 27% of writers in theatrical releases in 2022, up from 17% in 2019. Yet only one woman of color wrote a top film in 2022. At the same time, streaming releases are more inclusive, featuring more films with diverse casts and more female leads. Sixty-four percent of original streaming releases in 2022 had more than 30% non-white distributions, compared to 57% of theatrical releases. About a third of leads in top streaming movies went to people of color nearly 12% more than in theatrical films, but still about 10% below the population demographics. Leads for women in streaming movies (49%) have nearly reached parity with men in 2022. But when considering budget levels, which tend to be higher in theatrical releases, the researchers found some of the biggest disparities. Studios overwhelmingly choose white male directors for their biggest productions. They accounted for 73% of directors released in theaters, in films that usually had (60%) a budget over $30 million. Budgets tend to be lower for directors of color. Movies directed by white women generally (56%) had budgets under $20 million. For directors of color, 76% of their streaming movies had budgets under $20 million. With the unstable industry, what we could see was the culture that Hollywood always relied on when it needed surefire success, Ramn says. They think surefire hits are code for no diversity, for white people. It’s something they’re comfortable with.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gulfnews.com/entertainment/hollywood/study-biggest-hollywood-films-still-go-mostly-to-white-men-1.94837724 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related