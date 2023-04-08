Lionel Messi piped by Bollywood star tops TIME’s list of most influential people





Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has surpassed Lionel Messi in the TIME100 Reader’s Poll, once again demonstrating his extravagant popularity. With over 1.2 million votes cast, the Indian actor received an incredible 4% of the votes to take the top spot. He has surpassed some of the most well-known personalities, such as celebrities, CEOs, and even a former president. Khan’s triumph in the poll is a resounding affirmation of his position as one of the most important people in the world, not just in India. For over three decades he has delighted audiences with his exceptional acting abilities, and his latest comeback with the blockbuster Pathaan has further cemented his stardust. Lionel Messi fifth most influential personality according to TIME100 Reader Poll The superstar actor returned to the big screen with a bang after a four-year hiatus, mesmerizing his fans. Iranian women mobilizing for freedom came second in the vote, demonstrating the strength of individuals working together to effect change. The third, medical professionals, were honored for their crucial services during the COVID-19 outbreak. Lionel Messi is fifth after guiding Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar last year. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner led from the front, scoring seven goals while providing three assists en route to lifting the coveted trophy. Prince Harry of England and his wife, actress Meghan Markle, are ranked fourth. In 2022, the football world saw Lionel Messi complete the circle of his remarkable career. The famous moment the Argentine superstar lifted the World Cup trophy in December while dressed in a traditional Qatari robe cemented his place among the greatest of all time. All major club and individual accolades have now been won by Lionel Messi, who has also broken records and mesmerized onlookers with his genius and game. His inclusion on TIME’s list of most influential people comes as no surprise. . However, the 35-year-old’s future at PSG is in doubt after recent friction with club fans. Messi was booed by PSG ultras during the Parisian’s recent 1-0 home loss to Lyon in Ligue 1. However, it wasn’t the first time Messi was booed and whistled by his own fans. The incidents have happened quite regularly since he moved from FC Barcelona to Parc des Princes in the summer of 2021. The Argentina captain’s future is still widely rumored as time is running out on his current contract with the French champions, as the possibility of his reunion with Barcelona suddenly seems realistic. The Catalans have also announced a move for their all-time top scorer Mateu Alemany, the club’s director of football, refusing to rule out the idea of ​​Lionel Messi joining the Camp Nou squad in the upcoming summer transfer window.

