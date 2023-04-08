From Ananya Panday to Nora Fatehi, Here’s How Aced Red Carpet Bollywood Celebrities Watch the Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards





Last night the city witnessed the Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards which was nothing short of a star-studded event with Bollywood celebrities at their best. From Ananya Panday looking glamorous in a pastel-toned dress to Nora Fatehi looking a jaw-dropping stunner in a dramatic power ensemble, the night was indeed a treat for the fashion police. . Let’s take a look at some of the best-dressed red carpet moments that instantly captured our hearts. Ananya Panday opted for a pastel strapless mini dress with a sweetheart neckline and an elaborate ruffled trail in the back. Her choice was from the clothing brand Aadnevik. Also Read: Ananya Panday’s Delightful White Halter Midi Dress Practically Screams Summer Ananya Panday in a sparkly outfit Rakul Preet Singh’s two-tone outfit from clothing brand Reann had dramatic balloon sleeves, a plunging neckline on the white bodice and a tight bottom in black. The outfit featured a ruffled white trail to follow. Rakul Preet Singh in two-tone outfit Sharvari Wagh attended the event in a bright lime dress that made her look ready for spring. The off-the-shoulder outfit had paneled sleeves with a dramatic front slit. Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor’s Lime Green Ensemble for the Pinkvilla Style Icon Awards Is the Freshest Take on Spring Fashion Sharvari Wagh chose a bright lime dress for the event Bhumi Pednekar’s mesmerizing black dress from clothing brand Bloni had daring ruffled layers and a sleeveless bodice. Bhumi Pednekar chose black as the color of the night Rani Mukerji looked elegant in a floor-length anarkali dress in black with a plunging neckline, full sleeves and gold leaf design at the hem. Rani Mukerji in a velvet floor anarkali Sunny Leone looked stunning as she wore a champagne-colored dress that was embellished with beading, sheer panels and intricate embroidery on the bodice, followed by a plain flare at the bottom. Sunny Leone in a champagne colored dress Kajol appeared in an exquisite dark red dress with a sweetheart neckline and glamorous makeup. Kajol in a dark red dress on the red carpet Mouni Roy’s two-tone sequined dress from clothing brand Dolly J was a delight to behold. The floor-sweeping dress featured a rose-colored bust with halter neck detailing, a cutout at the midriff, and followed by shimmering gold detailing throughout the dress. Mouni Roy in a long shimmering dress ITRH’s powder blue strapless outfit by Vaani Kapoor was chic and elegant with a corseted bodice, thigh-high ruched detailing and a dramatic thigh-high side slit. Vaani Kapoor in a strapless blue dress Sanjana Sanghi chose an all-black ensemble for Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna’s designer label event, which had a sassy twist. The short-sleeved peplum top had ruffles at the hem with three-quarter length pants below. Sanjana Sanghi in an all black pantsuit Shehnaaz Gill’s all-red ensemble included a red cowl neck mini dress and a long sleeve blazer. She completed her monochromatic look with a pair of red sheer stockings. Shehnaaz Gill in Ravishing Red Pooja Hedge walked the red carpet in a gorgeous off-the-shoulder maxi dress with full sleeves and a dramatic trail. She perfected the white look with a pair of white gloves. Pooja Hegde chooses to go all white Nora Fatehi’s spectacular ivory outfit from Atelier Zuhra had a bodycon fit with beaded embellishments and ruffled sleeves that raised the glamorous bar of red carpet attire to a whole new level. Nora Fatehi in a dress with ruffled sleeves Janhvi Kapoor opted for a matching lime green ensemble from Gaurav Gupta’s designer label and consisted of a cropped long sleeve top and a sleek bottom that featured a drag on one side and a side slit from the other. Janhvi Kapoor in a lime green ensemble Aadnevik’s all-red Kiara Advani cutout dress was fierce and fabulous in every way possible. She opted for no accessories and minimal glamor makeup. Kiara Advani is ready for red carp Disha Patani’s metallic slip dress featured a sweetheart neckline with halter detailing and a cutout design at the midriff with a daring side slit. Disha Patani in a gray dress We can’t top the fashionable night with so much splendour. Read also : Red is officially our favorite color after watching Kiara Advani in a stunning cutout dress

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://swirlster.ndtv.com/style/from-ananya-panday-to-nora-fatehi-this-is-how-bollywood-celebs-aced-red-carpet-looks-at-the-pinkvilla-style-icon-awards-3930916 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related