Jr NTR Signs Bollywood Film, Actor’s Salary Rises





Hyderabad: The growing popularity of South Indian stars in Bollywood is evident in recent years, with many southern actors making successful appearances in Bollywood films or receiving offers to work in Hindi films. One such example is Jr NTR, also known as Junior Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, who is considered the “Tiger of Telugu cinema” due to his immense popularity in Tollywood. According to recent reports, Jr NTR has been approached to appear in the sequel to the hit Bollywood film “War”, produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF). After final negotiations, it has been confirmed that Tarak will play the role of an antagonist in “War 2”. This news has got fans of Jr NTR and the War franchise excited as it marks his entry into Hindi cinema and adds to the growing trend of South Indian actors making their mark in Bollywood. Tollywood Star Jr NTR Remuneration of Jr NTR for War 2 Fans are thrilled to see Jr NTR sharing the screen with any Bollywood actor. As the RRR star is one of the highest paid Telugu actors, it is reported that he will charge War 2 creators around Rs 100 crore. Yes, Jr NTR increased his fees after the success of RRR. He previously charged Rs 45 crore for the hit movie RRR. According to several reports, it will charge Rs 100 crore for War 2 from the makers, however, there is no official confirmation as of yet. Known for impressing the audience with his action scenes, Jr NTR will be playing an antagonist in War 2 and it is expected that the movie will be a super hit as it will provide the audience with a perfect combo of action. NTR Jr. locks the horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and it’s going to be one epic action adventure. Their battle of wits and fierce confrontation will be an action spectacle to experience on the big screen. War 2 is now a true pan-Indian movie with top industry superstars from North and South. Aditya Chopra’s decision allows War 2 to have the largest audience for a Hindi film and has also boosted the film’s box office potential. The Southern market is set to come alive and connect on an even bigger level due to the presence of their beloved tiger cub NTR Jr, according to a source cited by Pinkvilla. The action-drama sequel to starring Hrithik Roshan will be directed by Ayan Mukerji and if everything goes on time, the film is expected to hit theaters by the end of 2023.

