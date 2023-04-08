Bollywood celebrities who married non-Indians, showing that love knows no bounds





Indian superstars have demonstrated that love knows no borders and is unaffected by countries. Celebrities in India have broken down all barriers to marry the love of their life whether they are TV stars or Bollywood actors. However, some stars such as Priyanka Chopra and Preity Zinta have married the man of their dreams regardless of nationality. 1. Priyanka Chopra Global icon Priyanka Chopra married American actor-singer Nick Jonas in a lavish ceremony in Jodhpur in 2018. Priyanka recently confessed on a popular podcast that when Nick first messaged her, she didn’t Wasn’t interested in dating him because he was much younger to her. . The couple are now posing for an adorable family photo with baby Malti. 2. Preity Zinta Dimpled beauty Preity Zinta surprised everyone when she announced her engagement to Los Angeles-based business analyst Gene Goodenough in 2016. Later in India, the couple held a wedding reception for friends and parents. Although Preity hasn’t revealed much about her love life, she reportedly met Gene through mutual friends. The couple, who have been married for seven years, welcomed twins Gia and Jai through surrogacy in 2021. 3. Sriya Saran Shriya Saran, best known for her work in South Indian cinema, has also acted in many Hindi films, the most notable of which is the Drishyam series. Shriya first met his Russian wife Andrei in the Maldives, and after dating for a few years, the couple got married in 2018, at Lokhandwala actors. 4.Radhika Apt Radhika Apte, a talent powerhouse, prefers to keep her personal life private. The marriage between Radhika and Benedict Taylor, a British musician and composer, is unusual in several respects. First, the couple is in a long-distance relationship. Second, they don’t have any photographs of their wedding. Radhika and Benedict married at a house in northern England in 2012. 5. Celina Jaitley Former Miss India Celina Jaitly, who had a lackluster film career, met Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag at a store launch in Dubai. Celina said there was an instant connection between the two when they met and they are kindred spirits. The couple married in 2011. In 2012, the couple welcomed twins. Jaitly had a second set of twins in 2017, one of them died of heart disease. Also Read:Sara Ali Khan seeks blessings at Delhi’s Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, actress shares photos Also Read: Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon’s Impossible Love Story Poster Leaves Fans Intrigued; release date revealed Latest entertainment news

