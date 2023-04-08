Drug trafficking charge dropped against Dances with Wolves actor Nathan Chasing Horse





A Nevada judge has dismissed a drug trafficking charge against a former Dances With Wolves actor, but upheld a Las Vegas grand jury’s indictment of 18 crimes related to sexual abuse. Key points: Nathan Chasing Horse has pleaded not guilty to charges of child molestation, kidnapping, child abuse and obscenity

Nathan Chasing Horse has pleaded not guilty to charges of child molestation, kidnapping, child abuse and obscenity Prosecutors have found no substantial evidence linking him to the psilocybin mushrooms found in his home.

Prosecutors have found no substantial evidence linking him to the psilocybin mushrooms found in his home. He is accused of using his position as a cult leader to gain access to vulnerable girls and women In an order issued late Friday afternoon (local time), Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny said state prosecutors presented enough evidence for “a grand juror reasonable to conclude that the sexual assaults took place”, but that there was no substantial evidence linking Nathan Chasing Horse to the psilocybin mushrooms that investigators found in his home. Mr Chasing Horse, 46, had asked Judge Kierny to throw out the entire indictment, saying his accusers wanted to have sex with him. One of the women was under 16, the age of consent in Nevada, when she said Mr Chasing Horse began abusing her. Public defender Kristy Holston did not comment on the judge’s decision. Mr Chasing Horse was charged in February with child molestation, kidnapping, child abuse, obscenity and drug trafficking. He has been held on US$300,000 ($450,000) bond since January 31, when he was arrested by SWAT agents near the home he shared with his five wives in North Las Vegas. His arrest sent shockwaves throughout Indian Country and led to further criminal charges in at least three other jurisdictions, including Canada and Nevada, as well as the Fort Peck Indian Reservation in Montana. Nathan Chasing Horse played Smiles A Lot in the 1990 film Dances With Wolves. Mr Chasing Horse was born on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, home to the Sioux Sicangu, one of the seven tribes of the Lakota Nation and is widely known for his portrayal of Smiles A Lot in Kevin Costner’s film in 1990. Police and prosecutors say that in the decades since his appearance in the Oscar-winning film, Mr. Chasing Horse has presented himself to tribes across the country as a medicine man with healing powers who can communicate with higher beings. They accuse him of using his position to lead a cult known as The Circle, gain access to vulnerable girls and women, and take underage wives. The alleged crimes date from the early 2000s and span several US states, including Nevada, Montana and South Dakota, according to his indictment. One of the victims was 14, authorities said, when Mr Chasing Horse told him that the spirits of their ancestors had ordered him to have sex with her. “Her mother is ill,” Clark County District Attorney Stacy Kollins said Wednesday, “and she was told that her virginity was the only pure part of her she had left and that she had to sacrifice it to maintain the mother’s health.” Ms Kollins also declined to comment on the judge’s ruling. A trial in the state’s case is due to begin on May 1. Mr Chasing Horse pleaded not guilty and asserted his right to a trial within 60 days of being charged. He is due back in court next week for a hearing on another motion asking the judge to grant him separate trials. Mr Chasing Horse and his lawyers argued in the motion that his accusers’ allegations were unrelated. PA

