Entertainment
Original Super Mario Bros Actor John Leguizamo Will Boycott Reboot Over Lack Of Diversity: Hell No!
Original “Luigi” actor John Leguizamo has said he plans to boycott “The Super Mario Bros. Movie” due to the lack of diversity in its cast.
When asked if he would watch the film, Leguizamo replied “Hell no!”
“No I will not [be watching]” Leguizamo told TMZ. “They could have included a Latin character. For example, I was a revolutionary, then they stopped the inauguration.”
“They messed up the inclusion,” he added. “They weren’t included. Just throw in Latinos! They were 20% of the population. The largest group of people of color and we’re underrepresented.”
The last “Mario Bros”. movie, currently playing in theaters, stars Chris Pratt and Charlie Day in the lead roles of Mario and Luigi. Leguizamo originally played Luigi in the live-action format in 1993’s “Super Mario Bros” alongside Bob Hoskins, who portrayed Mario.
Christian Toto, a conservative film critic and host of the “Hollywood in Toto” podcast, told Fox News Digital that Leguizamo “is a single-handed inclusion warrior,” which gets him “lots of press and zero criticism.” .
“The original movie, a dud by most measures, featured a British actor as Mario – Bob Hoskins – and the main characters are Italian, not Hispanic,” Toto said. “Now he’s talking about an animated movie where anyone from any background can play any of the characters. Yeah, Hollywood has done a lousy job of being open to people from all walks of life. in the past, but the industry has made great strides in addressing this issue.”
“It’s not part of this otherwise noble fight,” he added. “Furthermore, the actor’s reviews are being drowned out by the noise of the box office records. The new film appears to be a blockbuster based on early results.”
leguizamo was vocal in October on the lack of diversity in the latest film in the franchise, expressing support for a reboot, but not the casting.
“So glad #SuperMarioBros is rebooting! Obviously it’s pretty iconic,” he wrote on Twitter. “But too bad they’re all white! No Latinx in the lead! Groundbreaking colorblind cast in the original! Plus, I’m the only one who knows how to make this movie work story-wise!”
He attached three screenshots of himself as Luigi and Hoskins as Mario, with the caption: “Apologize to this movie right now!”
In November, Leguizamo told IndieWire that it was “backwards” to have two white actors for Mario and Luigi.
“I’m OG A lot of people love the original,” Leguizamo said when asked for his thoughts on the reboot. “I did Comic-Con in New York and Baltimore, and everyone was like, No, no, we like the old, the original. They don’t feel the new. I’m not bitter. It is sad.”
“Directors Annabel Jankel and Rocky Morton fought very hard to get me the lead because I was a Latino, and they [the studio] I didn’t want me to be the lead,” the actor added. “They fought really hard, and it was such a breakthrough. So they go back and don’t start another [actor of color] kind of shit.”
Actor Anya Taylor-Joy, who voiced Princess Peach, has Argentinian ancestry and lived in the country for several years growing up, but Leguizamo’s problem seems to be the lack of diversity and inclusion regarding the main characters. , Mario and Luigi.
