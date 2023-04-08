Bollywood icon Tabu reveals why she chose not to get married





Tabassum Fatima Hashmi, popularly known as Tabu, is considered one of the best actresses in the Indian film industry. She began her career as a child actress in Bazaar (1982) and Hum Naujawan (1985), which paved the way for a remarkable career in Bollywood. After her fascinating debut, Tabu went on to appear in many Bollywood films of various genres. She has received critical acclaim for her versatile roles in films like maachis, Kala Pani, astiva, Chandni Bar, maqboolAnd Cheeni Kum. Unlike many traditional Indian artists, Tabu has constantly experimented and reinvented as an actor, showing his courage to explore various roles. However, despite her holistic combination of beauty and intelligence, and more importantly, a fulfilling career, Tabu’s personal life remains a bit of a mystery. She was never married and chose to remain single. At 52, she’s still one of the most stunning divas who’ve never publicly found love. Throughout her four-decade career, Tabu has been linked with various other actors, including Sanjay Kapoor, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and Ajay Devgn. However, his relationship status has remained an enigma that has troubled his fans, especially in today’s world of media savvy stars. Tabu’s single status has always been a topic of discussion in the media. Despite multiple interviews over the years, the actress has failed to satisfy her fans’ curiosity about her love life. In a 2014 interview with India Today, Tabu expressed frustration with the media’s focus on her love life, saying, “I have absolutely no control over it.” She admitted she was pressured to settle down, but explained, “I just attribute my singleness to that.” At the Jagran Film Festival in 2018, an audience member asked Tabu to reveal a time when she thought being single was the best thing. Tabu replied, “Every moment,” and added that she didn’t know how good or bad marriage could be because she had never been married. She also spoke about the stigma attached to being single in an interview with Hindustan Times. She said, “I don’t think single is a bad word” and pointed out that happiness comes from a lot of things unrelated to her relationship status. She also talked about the importance of being in an ideal relationship that allows both individuals to grow and be free. While most of Tabu’s interviews suggest she has no regrets about being single, some of her statements indicate that she feels she hasn’t found the right partner yet. Tabu thinks a man-woman relationship is a complicated thing, and finding the perfect relationship that allows him to grow and be free can be a challenge. She believes in relationships that are meant to liberate, not suffocate, and values ​​individuals over gender.

