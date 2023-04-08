Entertainment
6 Bollywood Celebrity Couples Who Shared Screen Space After Their Real-Life Breakups
The relationship between Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor hit a rocky cliff and they broke up in 2007.
From Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, 6 couples put their differences aside and shared the screen.
Bollywood is known for its glitz, glamour, and drama both on and off screen. It’s not uncommon for celebrities to date and break up, which can sometimes lead to awkwardness and tension when paired up in movies. Often, real-life celebrity relationships end on a sour note, but the show must go on. However, despite their differences, some couples have managed to maintain a professional relationship, share screen space even after their real-life breakups, and create magic on the big screen.
From Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, here are 6 celebrities who put their differences aside and shared the screen, giving their fans memorable performances despite their past romances.
1. Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan
Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were once one of Bollywood’s hottest couples. They started dating while filming their movie, Fida, and starred in several movies together. However, their relationship fell on hard times and they broke up in 2007. Despite their differences, the ex-couple starred in the 2016 film Udta Punjab, which was a critical and commercial success.
2. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone
Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were in a relationship for almost two years before calling it quits in 2009. Despite their breakup, they worked together in several films, including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Tamasha and Bachna Ae Haseeno. Their on-screen chemistry is undeniable and their fans love seeing them together on the big screen.
3. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were a couple for several years before splitting in 2010. However, they continued to work together in films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. Their on-screen chemistry is sizzling and they continue to be one of Bollywood’s most beloved on-screen couples.
4. Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty
Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty were in a relationship while filming their movie Main Khiladi Tu Anari in 1994. However, their relationship ended on a sour note and they did not work together for several years. In 2000 they starred in the commercially successful movie Dhadkan. Their on-screen chemistry was praised and they were even nominated for several awards for their performances in the film.
5. John Abraham and Bipasha Basu
John Abraham and Bipasha Basu were a couple for nearly ten years before calling it quits in 2011. Despite their breakup, they continued to work together in films such as Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal and Race 2. Their on-screen chemistry was appreciated and they were even nominated for Best Couple at the Stardust Awards in 2013.
6. Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma
It was rumored that Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma were dating while filming their movie Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010. However, they broke up soon after. Despite their differences, they continued to work together in films such as Dil Dhadakne Do and Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. Their on-screen chemistry is palpable and they continue to be one of Bollywood’s most beloved on-screen couples.
Read all the latest Showsha news here
|
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/entertainment/6-bollywood-celeb-couples-who-shared-screen-space-after-their-real-life-breakups-7500007.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Michigan football picks up dedication from 6-foot-8 four-star OL
- Terriers finish races against Harvard and Brown
- Westlund signs with IK Oskarshamn to play in the Swedish Hockey League
- No. 41 IUP tennis drops to No. 20 Charleston in regional clash
- Watch the moment Tennessee GOP House members oust their Democratic representative.
- Looking for eight first line scrimmage answers
- The Yorkshire cricket club is the latest British team to look for investment in the Middle East
- Clevenger Sets Single Game Assist Record as No. 10 Terps Down Ohio State, 18-7
- Peoria Rivermen hockey reaches lease with Peoria Civic Center
- ‘Another weight on the scale’ on the way to recession: Dimon on the recent banking mess
- Sahur with Rans, Menpora Dito conveys that young people must be ready to make Indonesia better
- Men’s Tennis Drops Match to Dartmouth