6 Bollywood Celebrity Couples Who Shared Screen Space After Their Real-Life Breakups

Bollywood is known for its glitz, glamour, and drama both on and off screen. It’s not uncommon for celebrities to date and break up, which can sometimes lead to awkwardness and tension when paired up in movies. Often, real-life celebrity relationships end on a sour note, but the show must go on. However, despite their differences, some couples have managed to maintain a professional relationship, share screen space even after their real-life breakups, and create magic on the big screen.

From Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan to Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor, here are 6 celebrities who put their differences aside and shared the screen, giving their fans memorable performances despite their past romances.

1. Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan were once one of Bollywood’s hottest couples. They started dating while filming their movie, Fida, and starred in several movies together. However, their relationship fell on hard times and they broke up in 2007. Despite their differences, the ex-couple starred in the 2016 film Udta Punjab, which was a critical and commercial success.

2. Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone were in a relationship for almost two years before calling it quits in 2009. Despite their breakup, they worked together in several films, including Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Tamasha and Bachna Ae Haseeno. Their on-screen chemistry is undeniable and their fans love seeing them together on the big screen.

3. Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif were a couple for several years before splitting in 2010. However, they continued to work together in films such as Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat. Their on-screen chemistry is sizzling and they continue to be one of Bollywood’s most beloved on-screen couples.

4. Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty

Akshay Kumar and Shilpa Shetty were in a relationship while filming their movie Main Khiladi Tu Anari in 1994. However, their relationship ended on a sour note and they did not work together for several years. In 2000 they starred in the commercially successful movie Dhadkan. Their on-screen chemistry was praised and they were even nominated for several awards for their performances in the film.

5. John Abraham and Bipasha Basu

John Abraham and Bipasha Basu were a couple for nearly ten years before calling it quits in 2011. Despite their breakup, they continued to work together in films such as Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal and Race 2. Their on-screen chemistry was appreciated and they were even nominated for Best Couple at the Stardust Awards in 2013.

6. Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma

It was rumored that Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma were dating while filming their movie Band Baaja Baaraat in 2010. However, they broke up soon after. Despite their differences, they continued to work together in films such as Dil Dhadakne Do and Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. Their on-screen chemistry is palpable and they continue to be one of Bollywood’s most beloved on-screen couples.

