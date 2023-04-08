Ezra Bridger Actor Gives Emotional Reaction As Star Wars Character’s First Live-Action Look Revealed





Star Wars’ Ahsoka The trailer revealed the first live look at Ezra Bridger in a brief shot at Star Wars Celebration 2023. Shortly after the footage was revealed to the 4500 star wars fans in attendance, Ezra actor Eman Esfandi took to Twitter to joke about the online appearance. The first one Ahsoka trailer for the action included plenty of main characters, but Ezra was nowhere in the flesh.

Kanan Jarrus’ Jedi Padawan, Ezra Bridger is set to make his live-action debut in Ahsoka and is now played by Eman Esfandi. Ezra was last seen in the series finale of star wars rebels when he disappeared into the Unknown Regions with Grand Admiral Thrawn. The Grand Admiral was also seen in the Ahsoka trailer from the back, and it’s still unclear who will play “Heir to the Empire.” Eman Esfandi reacts to Ezra’s brief appearance But Ahsoka stars Rosario Dawson (Ahsoka), Natasha Lui Bordizzo (Sabine Wren) and Mary Elizabeth Winstead (Hera Syndulla) appeared on stage at Lucasfilm’s Studio Showcase, not Esfandi. It is still possible that Esfandi will make an appearance on Saturday during the Ahsoka panel to star wars Celebration 2023, as well as others Ahsoka discard. It would be a great opportunity for Dave Filoni to have the rest Ghost crew members—Hera, Sabine, Ezra, Zeb (who made his live debut in The Mandalorian season 3) and Chopper (voiced by Filoni himself) – reunite on stage together. Instead of making an appearance at Star Wars Celebration 2023, Eman Esfadi took to Twitter to thank show creators Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau for allowing him to bring Ezra to life. Esfandi joked and said he only played a hologram, but also mentioned all of Ezra’s aliases, including Spectre-6 and Jabba The Hut, which he always said when he was captured by the Empire. Esfandi was only briefly seen as Ezra in a hologram in the possession of Sabine Wren in the Ahsoka trailer. What role will Ezra Bridger play in Ahsoka? Despite the trailer for the next Ahsoka series explaining the direction of the show, it is still unclear what role Ezra will play. It seems a point of contention between Sabine and Ahsoka is that Grand Admiral Thrawn has returned, but they have yet to find and reconnect with Ezra. While it was initially assumed that finding Ezra would be the main story arc, it now appears that is not the case. In the coming months, Ezra will surely be seen in more than hologram form, and it will be revealed what kind of role he will play in the series. Eman Esfandi’s tweet about playing Ezra Bridger further proves that he is perfect for the role, as he has the perfect blend of humor and sentimentality just like the character. His mere knowledge of Ezra lore will quickly make him a hit with fans. Hopefully, as star wars The celebration continues, more will be revealed about what happened to Ezra after the end of rebels and where Ahsoka and Sabine will find him in the next Ahsoka Disney+ show. Ahsoka will premiere on Disney+ in August 2023. Read more Star Wars Celebration news:

