Charlie Day is an underrated voice actor

Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for the Super Mario Bros. movie.comic actor charlie day is perhaps best known for his dyslexic goofball character of Philadelphia is always sunny, but Day has also proven itself as a tour de force in the world of animation. Charlie Day has played a number of iconic characters over the years, mostly in the world of live entertainment. Much of his resume includes standout roles in mainstream comedies, such as Dark Comedy in the Workplace Horrible bossesthe blockbuster face off giant mech and monstrous kaiju Pacific Rimand the high school brawler Fist fight.

COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

However, even those memorably hilarious roles pale in comparison to his voiceover work. Day kicked off his animated feature career on solid footing as the bizarre supporting character Art in Pixar’s hit prequel, monster university. The college freak movie would turn out to be the first part of a sequel streak, as Day would have an even more memorable role a year later with one of the best toy movies ever made, The Lego Movie, where he played a lovable astronaut who has a pretty passionate love for spaceships, Benny. Finally, his hugely memorable performances in these two projects culminated in what is arguably Day’s biggest voice-over gig to date, that being of course the role of neurotic Italian plumber Luigi in The movie Super Mario Bros..

RELATED: “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.” offers a $26 million debut at the Wednesday box office





The art is as weird as it is hilarious in “Monsters University”

Picture via Disney

We get a good introduction to the art in monster university towards the beginning of the film’s second act. It’s only a few scenes after the two Mikes (billy crystal) and Sully (John Goodman) are kicked out of their prestigious scare major. Mike is heartbroken and Sully is furious, and although the two are far from friendly at the time, they both begin to hatch a plan to return to their major of choice and become full-time scares. . They aim to do this by competing in Scare Games and earning their way to school, but as the terrifying Dean Hardscrabble (Helen Mirren) informs them that they will only be able to compete if they belong to a fraternity.

Being the laughing stock of the school, Mike and Sully would not be accepted by most of the school’s prestigious fraternities. Simply put, most but one, as the lowest of the lowest fraternities, Oozma Kappa, accepts the dynamic duo with open arms. The group consists of the naive and adorable Squishy Squibbles (stone son), middle-aged Don Carlton (Joel Murray), conjoined and conflicting twins Terri (Sean Hayes) and Terri (David Foley), and last but not least, s. Art’s last name remains a mystery, and it matches an equally mysterious member of the fraternity.

The atypical student is certainly an outcast among his peers, but that makes him a perfect candidate for Oozma Kappa. After all, every college movie has its quirky member, and Art fits that archetype perfectly by being the group’s main source of comic relief, even in times of conflict. The only real clue we get to Art’s past is in one of the movie’s funniest scenes when Oozma Kappa is caught breaking into Monsters Incorporated and Art hysterically yells “I can’t go back. in prison!”.

Astronaut Benny’s Love of Spaceships Leads to Big Laughs in ‘The LEGO Movie’

Image via Warner Bros.

Few characters are able to make such a big impact with as little screen time as Benny the Astronaut in The Lego Movie. At first, it looks like Benny will be nothing more than a brief appearance, given that the character he plays is one of the oldest and most iconic LEGO minifigures ever created. Despite this, Benny becomes a major member of the main group of protagonists, joining Emmet (Chris Pratt) and the gang on their adventure through the many realms of the LEGO universe.

Being a space adventurer himself, Benny thinks the easiest way to get from point A to point B is via a handy dandy spaceship. However, despite his best efforts, Benny is constantly prevented from building his precious spaceship, with the other heroes instead coming up with other solutions to get out of their troubles. Just when all seems lost, Benny finally gets his time to shine, quickly and excitingly building a spaceship to take on Lord Business’ (Will Ferrell) forces. So Benny and his friends soar through the various LEGO worlds to defeat Lord Business’ robot minions, shouting the word “SPACESHIP” over and over, generating little more laughter than annoyance.

Luigi is an adorable scared cat in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

Picture via Universal Pictures

When the cast of the long-awaited The movie Super Mario Bros. was first announced, some were skeptical of some of the choices, such as Chris Pratt as the titular plumber and Seth Rogen as rival monkey Donkey Kong. However, there was no controversy surrounding Luigi’s casting, with fans agreeing that Charlie Day was a perfect choice to play the wayward plumber. Unlike his braver and more ambitious brother, Luigi has just about every phobia in the book, being afraid of foremen, dogs, skeletons, bats, lava, and the like.

These fears are proven to be rational over the course of the film, especially when Luigi and his brother fall down a large green pipe and are transported to the magical mushroom kingdom. At least, that’s where Mario is going, as Luigi is unlucky enough to be sent to the Dark Lands. In what feels like a level straight out of Luigi’s mansion series, Luigi finds himself fleeing a horde of Dry Bones, presumably wanting to dispatch the odd green-clothed intruder. Finding refuge in a nearby castle, it almost seems like Luigi was able to escape the skeletal monsters and get a chance to catch his breath. This turns out to be wrong as there is a gang of Shy Guys waiting for the plumber, who quickly capture Luigi and take him to their master Koopa. In the end, Luigi proves he’s no coward and helps his brother save the day.

The movie Super Mario Bros. is now available to watch in theaters.