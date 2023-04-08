Star Wars Recasts Chewbacca Actor As New Reimagined Wookiee Jedi





Star Wars: The Acolyte added a familiar actor to its growing cast. Joonas Suotamo, who played Chewbacca in Solo: A Star Wars Story and throughout the sequel trilogy, will officially join Star Wars: The Acolyte. To make things even better, he will be joining the show as Wookiee Jedi.

The announcement was made at Star Wars Celebration, with Suotamo appearing on stage already dressed as his character – furry and all – and Screen Rant was there to see it. Check out the image below: VIDEO OF THE DAYSCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Of course, while Suotamo’s role is now set in stone, details about his character are yet to be known, and the rest of the cast of Star Wars: The Acolyte is also still awaiting a full reveal.

Why a Jedi Wookiee is a Great Twist There is rarely anything funnier in the star wars universe than to see Chewbacca let out a battle cry and go to war. The idea of ​​a Wookiee wielding a lightsaber only makes this image even better, especially since Jedi like to present themselves in a nice and friendly way. With the Sith closing in Star Wars: The AcolyteSuotamo’s Wookiee can help redefine the Force and show Jedi a new way to wield it. Suotamo’s character won’t be the first on-screen Wookiee Jedi. There was also Gungi, a young Wookiee who survived the aftermath of Order 66 and eventually returned to his people. Came long before the fall of the Jedi, the Star Wars: The Acolyte Wookiee will likely be kept away from his people to help preserve his status as a stoic, emotionally untied Jedi Master. Even with Gungi taken into account, it’s rare for a Wookiee to make a major connection to the Force, which sets the Jedi Master apart from Suotamo. Wookiee Jedi back to star wars is a great sign for the universe, given the species’ iconic appearance. Star Wars: The Acolyte will premiere on Disney+ in 2024, and more details are sure to come on the new, redesigned Wookiee. Read more Star Wars Celebration news:

