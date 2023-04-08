Elizabeth Warren and Joaquin Castro Seek Review – The Hollywood Reporter

As the first anniversary of the merger between Discovery and AT&T’s WarnerMedia approaches, four Democrats in Congress are calling on the Justice Department to re-evaluate the deal.

In a letter to top Justice Department officials, lawmakers say the merger allowed Warner Bros. Discovery “to engage in potentially anti-competitive practices” that have resulted in numerous layoffs and reduced programming options for consumers. They allege that “current competition in the media and entertainment industry is inadequate”.

Months before the $43 billion deal was signed, 30 members of Congress warned the agency in a letter in December 2021 that the resulting competitive vacuum would hurt workers and consumers. Among the concerns they put forward was that it could stifle “economic opportunity for workers” in addition to diverse programming, which became a common criticism after the company canned its film $90 million HBO Max. bat girlthe first DC film directed by a Latina, for a tax deduction.

The film was shelved in pursuit of $3.5 billion in savings after the company was saddled with more than $50 billion in debt due to the merger. WBD took a content and development write-off of $2.8 billion to $3.5 billion, reflecting an additional charge of up to $1 billion more than expected. While the title filing didn’t say what the heightened impairments were related to, the company in previous weeks has canceled or removed from its services several titles it says will be bundled together for sale to funded streaming services. by advertising.

Lawmakers call “the cancellation of products that would limit consumer and worker choice,” including the cancellation of bat girlwhich was deep in post-production, Chubby Chronicles, DemimondeAnd The Time Traveler’s Wife. The group also cites that WBD abruptly halted the development of Moisés Zamora Alert launcher after a “bidding process with multiple outlets”.

“The damage done to content creators whose projects are canceled in deep development and post-production cannot be overstated,” reads the Letter of April 7 from Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., Rep. David Cicilline, DR.I., and Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash. “Such cancellations stain these projects, making them less attractive and marketable to other buyers – consumers will likely never be able to watch shows purchased and then canceled by WBD. WBD’s conduct amounts to a de facto ‘catch and kill’ practice. , severely limiting consumer choice.

Antitrust laws seek to promote product innovation, choice and variety. One of the considerations in whether a deal is approved is whether it would induce a company to “retire a product that a significant number of customers have a strong preference for,” according to DOJ and FTC merger guidelines. Due to the reduction in competition from the merger, lawmakers say WBD will continue to take unpopular actions without harming its bottom line.

To encourage cost-cutting measures, WBD changed its executive compensation programs in March to offer bonuses in the form of performance share units based on their ability to generate cash and reduce debt. WBD Chairman of the Board, Samuel A. Di Piazza Jr., said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter at a time when the change was necessary to achieve “the primary near-term financial objectives of increasing free cash flow and reducing indebtedness”. CEO David Zaslav’s performance share units, which have a target value of $12 million, could see their value double if he exceeds cash efforts. His salary for 2022 was nearly $39.3 million, mostly from a cash bonus of $21 million.

WBD declined to comment on the lawmakers’ letter.

The letter also indicates layoffs to meet the company’s ambitious cost-cutting goal. WBD shut down CNN+ less than a month after its launch as it reconsidered its streaming strategy after spending around $300 million on the service, affecting around 350 employees. Four months later, CNN laid off another 400 workers in addition to laying off another 100 employees in its ad sales department as part of another merger-related cost-cutting effort.

The deal allowed the company to “take aggressive action, harming workers and creatives in the media and entertainment industry while eliminating the disciplinary forces of competition that provide workers with the freedom to change jobs.” employment or to negotiate better wages and working conditions,” the letter reads.

While antitrust authorities have historically focused solely on consumer harm when considering a merger, they have also shifted to considering labor effects. Last year, the Justice Department blocked Paramount Global from selling its Simon & Schuster publishing unit to Penguin Random House after convincing a judge that the merger could harm workers by giving the newly merged entity leverage. disproportionate on the remuneration of the authors for their work. On April 3, the agency filed and settled a lawsuit against Activision for imposing rules that illegally restricted competition for players in two of its esports leagues and suppressed salaries.

Antitrust agencies argue that they are allowed to review mergers they have approved when there is evidence of anti-competitive effects in the affected markets. The Federal Trade Commission has filed a lawsuit to reverse Facebook’s acquisition of WhatsApp and Instagram. The Department of Justice is seeking to do the same with Google’s acquisitions of AdMeld and DoubleClick due to the company’s alleged monopoly on online advertising.

The media industry has experienced unprecedented levels of horizontal and vertical consolidation over the past 12 years. This includes Comcast and NBCUniversal (2011); AT&T and DirecTV (2015); Charter, Time Warner Cable and Bright House (2016); AT&T and TimeWarner (2018); and Disney and Fox (2018). WBD is the result of AT&T’s split from WanerMedia to Discovery after the telecommunications giant’s bet on the media business failed.

Lawmakers say “new WBD ownership is gutting an iconic American studio.”

April 7, 6:43 p.m. This story has been updated to indicate that WBD declined to comment.