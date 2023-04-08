Priyanka Chopra, Preity Zinta, Radhika Apte: 6 Bollywood Actors Who Married Non-Indians – News





A look at some Indian actors married to foreigners By web office Published: Sat 8 Apr 2023, 20:11 Last update: Sat 8 Apr 2023, 10:14 PM Pure love has no conditions or boundaries and the stars of the Indian film industry have proven this by crossing borders to marry their non-Indian partners. Here are some celebrity couples who have crossed the barrier and married Westerners. 1. Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra met Nick Jonas after the American singer split from model Olivia Culpo in 2016. She went public with their relationship in 2018 and married the musician in Jodhpur in 2018. The couple now have a daughter named Malti . 2. Preity Zinta-Gene Goodenough Following her split from Preity Zinta in 2009, the actress took everyone by surprise after announcing her marriage to Gene Goodenough in 2016. She joined her husband in Los Angeles following the wedding, and in 2021 the couple is became parents to twins, Gia and Jai, through surrogacy. 3. Illeana DCruz Andrew Kneebone Illeana DCruz and Australian photographer and longtime boyfriend Andrew Kneebone were reportedly married in secret, but in August 2019 media reported that the couple had broken up. 4. Celina Jaitly-Peter Haag Former Miss India and Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly has married Dubai-based Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter Haag. The couple married in 2011 and welcomed twins born in 2012. The star then gave birth to another set of twins in 2017. 5. Radhika Apte-Benedict Taylor Radhika Apte is married to British violinist and composer Benedict Taylor. The couple met in 2011 in London for a sabbatical to learn contemporary dance and soon began living together and married in a low-key ceremony in England in 2012. 6. Shashi Kapoor – Jennifer Kendall Shashi Kapoor met British stage actress Jennifer in 1956. The duo quickly struck up a relationship and married in 1958. They have three children, Kunal Kapoor, Karan Kapoor and Sanjana Kapoor.

