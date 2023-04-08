Suspect who escaped Standoff in West Hollywood shooting identified as Joshua Findley





Joshua Findley, a 31-year-old Hispanic man with tattoos on his face, neck, arms and legs, has been identified as the suspect who allegedly shot his neighbor through a wall in the apartment complex of luxury The Dylan on Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood. It’s about a convicted felon who escaped a 7-hour long standoff after police believed he had barricaded himself in his apartment. Deputy Miguel Meza, public information officer for the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department, told reporters that the West Hollywood Sheriffs Station received a call of shots fired around 8:50 a.m. Friday in the 7000 block of Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood. Five shots were fired and a woman in her 50s was shot twice, one in the upper torso and one in the lower body. The shots came from his adjacent apartment, Meca reports. She was rushed to a nearby hospital. His injuries are not life threatening at this time. A Los Angeles Sheriffs helicopter landed on La Brea Avenue near Lexington Avenue. LASD has posted caution tape and barricaded the area during the investigation, from La Brea Avenue to Formosa Avenue. Joshua Findley has a criminal past. Crescenta Valley News reported in November 2020 that Findley was arrested and convicted on suspicion of robbery, identity theft and being an ex-felon in possession of a firearm. He was arrested for an expired registration and tinted windows when police found a large amount of cash, meth, a meth pipe, approximately 40 credit cards under various names and gift cards as well as permits driving on behalf of others and a loaded unregistered handgun. He was on probation for identity theft when arrested. He was arrested again a year later, on November 3, 2021, after he and a man named Shahen Hovsepian Banki tried to take out a fraudulent $400,000 loan. Police said investigators determined the two men were part of a larger identity theft and loan fraud enterprise. LAPD investigators said they discovered that the titles to six vacant properties owned by seniors in LA County had been “fraudulently passed on under a fraudulent business name ‘Cruz Holding Ent’.” The properties, which were transferred on September 2, have a combined value of approximately $3,556,300. Findley lives at the Dylan. He is considered armed and dangerous and has two outstanding warrants for his arrest. He is still at large since the publication of this piece. Anyone who has seen Findley is asked to avoid approaching him and to call 911 immediately. Anyone with additional information can contact Det. Cusiter at 310-855-8850 or Det. Martinez at 213-420-7738. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

