Vivek Agnihotri tweets against vintage show clichés, but doesn’t name Jubilee | Bollywood





Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri apparently snaps shots of Vikramaditya Motwane’s Jubilee in his latest tweet. The recently released show stars Aparshakti Khurana, Sidhant Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydari and others and is based in 1950s Mumbai. (Read also : Jubilee review: Sidhant Gupta delivers star performance in Motwane’s sad, slow burn on films) Vivek Agnihotri tweets about period shows in Bollywood. While Vivek added a disclaimer to his tweet that he wasn’t talking about a specific movie or show, but simply sharing general observations, the similarities between his message and the tropes used in Jubilee were strange. He wrote, Why does the moment Bollywood does period stories, they become slow, lethargic and lifeless. Even then, people found their lives very busy, as we find life today. And why is everyone always dressed in the retro fashion of today and not of that era? Why can’t we do a period where everyone acts normal and not like they are instructed to do the period. He added, And why Bollywood era stuff can’t be done without old gramophone, trams, kotha, curly hair and talking dialogue like everyone’s hungover or stoned. Is it because they’re trying to impress critics and peers rather than engage audiences? Jubilee has plenty of kothas, gramophones, trams, and curly-haired men. Its disclaimer also read, General Observations as a viewer, not about any particular movie/web series/TV. Jubilee chronicles the lives of a studio big shot, his movie star wife, trusted aide, rising star, nautch girl and refugee in the 1940s and 50s. created by Vikramaditya and Soumik Sen, the series also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Prosenjit Chatterjee and Nandish Sandhu. The Hindustan Times review of the show said, “There have been long runs with longer episodes in the past as well, but in the case of Jubilee, her slow-burning quality does not help her case.” Perhaps closest in pacing and visual style to Motwane’s Lootera, it takes its time to explore the story of one man’s murder and another’s guilt at the heart of it. It winds its way far and wide to the pastures of cinema in post-independence India, the movie studios of stars, a Pakistani refugee dreaming big, a sex worker looking for new opportunities and, somehow another, even the Russians and Americans are vying for influence in India. There’s a lot going on in Jubilee at all times, however, only a few things can justify the long-term duration.

