Entertainment
Tahiti, French Polynesia Best Resorts and Overwater Villas – The Hollywood Reporter
As for the postcard-perfect destination of French Polynesia — just an eight-hour flight from Los Angeles — ultra-luxury travel concierge CEO Sienna India Siena Charlesrecommends going “to the small islands, like Taha’a, where [Tahitian] Where’s the vanilla from.”
Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello did just that, staying at The Taha’a Island Resort & Spa (from $895 a night). Overwater Suite and Beach Villa guests can swim with sharks, take helicopter or yacht tours, and snorkel through a spectacular crystal-clear coral garden channel with rainbows of tropical fish. The resort recently implemented a sustainability program that drastically reduces plastic waste and completed renovations to its two $2,886-per-night Royal Pool Beach Villas, featuring plunge pools and not one but two tubs and showers. exterior.
Island hopping is a popular activity in French Polynesia’s 118 South Pacific atolls and islands – as Diane von Furstenberg did, bringing together Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper and Allison Williams to a ride on his yacht.
The first time she visited the islands, Chelsea Handler (who has a new Netflix special, Revolution) chartered a yacht – “which I’m sure is very relevant,” she jokes – for a scuba diving trip with nine friends to the islands of Rangiroa, Fakarava, Nuku Hiva and Tetiaroa, diving twice a day at different locations, often with white and blacktip reef sharks. “They would take us to cool places, like the one where four o’clock is like rush hour and where all the sharks come by. Same thing for the dolphins where they all swam in this channel at a certain time of the day. It was one adventure after another,” says Handler. THR.
Handler then returned to French Polynesia for the World Surf League contest at Teahupo’o where she and her friend, then WSL CEO Sophie Goldschmidt, hung out in a beachside shack. “From there we went to Hotel Four Seasons Bora Bora, and it was probably the best vacation of my life,” she says. “It was simply the most magical place I’ve been to. I cried the day we left. One possible reason: the “ridiculous” service. “They would give us jet skis and we would go to another island, have lunch, swim and come back, and as soon as we stopped they brought us the last drink we had, which in my case was always a margarita a la frozen mango,” she says.
The resort’s three-bedroom beachfront villa estate (from $15,945 a night) is most popular with people in the entertainment industry, who over the years have included Jimmy Kimmel (who survived to the most stylish tsunami scare ever and wrote about it for HuffPost), and Jennifer Aniston with Justin Theroux, who had pals with pals like Courteney Cox and Jason Bateman.
Handler says the water around Bora Bora has “seven different colors ranging from bright, clear aquamarine to this deep, deep turquoise, and then to navy blue. My girlfriend and I went snorkeling, even though we were on edibles, but we didn’t get in the air for two and a half hours because it’s so beautiful. She is already preparing an opportunity to return. “All I could think was, ‘I need everyone I love to be in this place, see this place and experience it.
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban reportedly occupied the 13,000 square foot Royal Estate Villa in The St Regis Bora Bora Resort (from $931 a night), the same resort where Kristen Bell, Vince Vaughn and Bateman filmed the 2009 movie couple retreat. Justin Bieber spent his holidays in the Overwater Royal Otemanu complex with a giant suspended swimming pool. The Ultimate Bora Bora Reset is a $20,000 a night package that includes accommodation at the Royal Estate Villa, daily private yoga, personal chef, spa consultation, private Polynesian performance, wellness program bespoke, coral planting and a sunset sail on the catamaran complete with champagne sabering. Also occupying this emblematic lagoon of a dazzling turquoise: Conrad Bora Bora Nuiwhere Paris and Kathy Hilton stayed in 2022. It features a floating helipad, a newly decorated French executive chef and a Manta Trust partnership with a resident marine biologist.
There are also real private islands such as Nukutepipiowned by Cirque du Soleil’s Guy Laliberté, and the ultra-exclusive getaway spot that is the legacy of Marlon Brando, the highly enduring and adored The Brandon (from $3,625 a night). Located on the private atoll of Tetiaroa, it is surrounded at varying times by manta rays, sea turtles and even humpback whales. It’s where Barack Obama escaped after the presidency to write his memoirs, and the likes of DiCaprio, Jay Z and Beyonce, Pierce Brosnan, Ellen DeGeneres and Winfrey vacationed. Kim Kardashian spent $1 million on her 40th birthday there amid the pandemic.
The Brando’s 35 villas have serious eco-credentials, like a zero-impact air-conditioning system that cools with deep sea water, an organic garden, a scientific marine research lab, and even a water bath experience deep ice. In 2021, Rebel Wilson celebrated her birthday at the resort, which was a filming location for 1962s Mutiny on the Bounty. She dubbed it Rebel Island for the week, while hanging out with friends including Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Arielle Kebbel. The group threw a castaway mermaid dinner, an 80s-themed pool party, and swam in a secret lagoon, explored remote islands, and went snorkeling. She said page 6 at the time: “Rebel Island was something I dreamed of years ago and The Brando made all my dreams come true. It was beyond epic and inspiring. This place is absolute heaven – no wonder Marlon Brando loved it.
A version of this story first appeared in the March 29 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/lifestyle/arts/why-hollywood-flocks-french-polynesia-1235362791/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Which Crimson Tide pass catchers might surprise?
- Baylor men’s tennis falls to No. 1 in Texas
- Elon Musks SpaceX is about to launch a spacecraft into Earth orbit
- Top Xi Jinping! These two giant Islamic countries end the divide
- Bitcoin Miner that runs on nuclear power has a profitability of over 400%
- Players hit with accusations after intense play-off clash
- Claudia Schiffer looks radiant in her boho-chic pastel yellow dress as she enjoys a night out
- 6 Apple products we’ve been waiting for in 2023
- OCC Issues Directives to Minimize Wastewater Disposal from Oil and Gas in the Wake of the Karni Earthquake | News
- PM Modi arrives in Mysuru to commemorate 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’
- A $1.5 trillion debt wall looms for US commercial properties
- Mouni Roys sequin dress for fashion awards is a dream