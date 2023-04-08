Tahiti, French Polynesia Best Resorts and Overwater Villas – The Hollywood Reporter

As for the postcard-perfect destination of French Polynesia — just an eight-hour flight from Los Angeles — ultra-luxury travel concierge CEO Sienna India Siena Charlesrecommends going “to the small islands, like Taha’a, where [Tahitian] Where’s the vanilla from.”

Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello did just that, staying at The Taha’a Island Resort & Spa (from $895 a night). Overwater Suite and Beach Villa guests can swim with sharks, take helicopter or yacht tours, and snorkel through a spectacular crystal-clear coral garden channel with rainbows of tropical fish. The resort recently implemented a sustainability program that drastically reduces plastic waste and completed renovations to its two $2,886-per-night Royal Pool Beach Villas, featuring plunge pools and not one but two tubs and showers. exterior.

Island hopping is a popular activity in French Polynesia’s 118 South Pacific atolls and islands – as Diane von Furstenberg did, bringing together Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, Andy Cohen, Anderson Cooper and Allison Williams to a ride on his yacht.

The first time she visited the islands, Chelsea Handler (who has a new Netflix special, Revolution) chartered a yacht – “which I’m sure is very relevant,” she jokes – for a scuba diving trip with nine friends to the islands of Rangiroa, Fakarava, Nuku Hiva and Tetiaroa, diving twice a day at different locations, often with white and blacktip reef sharks. “They would take us to cool places, like the one where four o’clock is like rush hour and where all the sharks come by. Same thing for the dolphins where they all swam in this channel at a certain time of the day. It was one adventure after another,” says Handler. THR.

Handler then returned to French Polynesia for the World Surf League contest at Teahupo’o where she and her friend, then WSL CEO Sophie Goldschmidt, hung out in a beachside shack. “From there we went to Hotel Four Seasons Bora Bora, and it was probably the best vacation of my life,” she says. “It was simply the most magical place I’ve been to. I cried the day we left. One possible reason: the “ridiculous” service. “They would give us jet skis and we would go to another island, have lunch, swim and come back, and as soon as we stopped they brought us the last drink we had, which in my case was always a margarita a la frozen mango,” she says.

The resort’s three-bedroom beachfront villa estate (from $15,945 a night) is most popular with people in the entertainment industry, who over the years have included Jimmy Kimmel (who survived to the most stylish tsunami scare ever and wrote about it for HuffPost), and Jennifer Aniston with Justin Theroux, who had pals with pals like Courteney Cox and Jason Bateman.

Handler says the water around Bora Bora has “seven different colors ranging from bright, clear aquamarine to this deep, deep turquoise, and then to navy blue. My girlfriend and I went snorkeling, even though we were on edibles, but we didn’t get in the air for two and a half hours because it’s so beautiful. She is already preparing an opportunity to return. “All I could think was, ‘I need everyone I love to be in this place, see this place and experience it.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban reportedly occupied the 13,000 square foot Royal Estate Villa in The St Regis Bora Bora Resort (from $931 a night), the same resort where Kristen Bell, Vince Vaughn and Bateman filmed the 2009 movie couple retreat. Justin Bieber spent his holidays in the Overwater Royal Otemanu complex with a giant suspended swimming pool. The Ultimate Bora Bora Reset is a $20,000 a night package that includes accommodation at the Royal Estate Villa, daily private yoga, personal chef, spa consultation, private Polynesian performance, wellness program bespoke, coral planting and a sunset sail on the catamaran complete with champagne sabering. Also occupying this emblematic lagoon of a dazzling turquoise: Conrad Bora Bora Nuiwhere Paris and Kathy Hilton stayed in 2022. It features a floating helipad, a newly decorated French executive chef and a Manta Trust partnership with a resident marine biologist.

There are also real private islands such as Nukutepipiowned by Cirque du Soleil’s Guy Laliberté, and the ultra-exclusive getaway spot that is the legacy of Marlon Brando, the highly enduring and adored The Brandon (from $3,625 a night). Located on the private atoll of Tetiaroa, it is surrounded at varying times by manta rays, sea turtles and even humpback whales. It’s where Barack Obama escaped after the presidency to write his memoirs, and the likes of DiCaprio, Jay Z and Beyonce, Pierce Brosnan, Ellen DeGeneres and Winfrey vacationed. Kim Kardashian spent $1 million on her 40th birthday there amid the pandemic.

The Brando’s 35 villas have serious eco-credentials, like a zero-impact air-conditioning system that cools with deep sea water, an organic garden, a scientific marine research lab, and even a water bath experience deep ice. In 2021, Rebel Wilson celebrated her birthday at the resort, which was a filming location for 1962s Mutiny on the Bounty. She dubbed it Rebel Island for the week, while hanging out with friends including Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Arielle Kebbel. The group threw a castaway mermaid dinner, an 80s-themed pool party, and swam in a secret lagoon, explored remote islands, and went snorkeling. She said page 6 at the time: “Rebel Island was something I dreamed of years ago and The Brando made all my dreams come true. It was beyond epic and inspiring. This place is absolute heaven – no wonder Marlon Brando loved it.

A version of this story first appeared in the March 29 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.