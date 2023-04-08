Bollywood Mein Insaan ko Maar ke Khoon Pilate Hain Payal Ghosh compares Bollywood to members of Antichrist





“Bollywood Mein Insaan ko Maar ke Khoon Pilate Hain”: Payal Ghosh compares Bollywood to members of the Antichrist Payal Ghosh recently compared Bollywood to members of Antichrist and said she had endured a lot in the Hindi film industry. “Bollywood Mein Insaan ko Maar ke Khoon Pilate Hain”: Payal Ghosh compares Bollywood to members of the Antichrist Payal Ghosh compares Bollywood to members of the Antichrist: Payal Ghosh recently gave his honest opinion on Bollywood and compared it to members of the antichrist. The actor that we will see next in RED Fire of Love, co-star Krushna Abhishek gave him unapologetic and unfiltered views on the Hindi film industry. The actor previously accused Anurag Kashyap of sexually harassing her and even filed a police complaint against him. The filmmaker had denied the allegations. Now, while launching the teaser for her film with Krushna, Payal also spoke about Bollywood work culture and Priyanka Chopra’s recent revelations in a podcast. PYAL GHOSH COMPARES BOLLYWOOD TO THE ANTICHRIST Payal, while interacting with the media, revealed his mental health issues and his ability to cope with Bollywood. She said, “I’ve been through a lot. I started having these panic attacks. The actor further added “I suffered a lot. Jab main aake yeh cheez batayi tab maine Bollywood ka asli roop dekha (When I said these things I saw the true face of people in Bollywood). She said, “Bollywood mein log tumhe maar ke, khoon nikalke dusre ko pilate hain (In Bollywood people kill you then take your blood and give it to others to drink). Antichrist mein nahi hota hai ki joh leader hai woh insaan ko maar ke sab ko khoon pilate hai waise Bollywood ke log hai (Bollywood works like the Antichrist, the leader kills humans then serves their blood to others) Toh mujhe bahut bura laga (I felt terrible) Abhi bhi bahut gussa ho jati hu ki yeh log bahut female empowerment ki baat karte ho, by khud itne gande aur badmash insaan hain (i am still angry because despite talking about female empowerment, these people are so dirty and notorious). RED Fire of Love the actor confessed “Mujhe bahut gussa aata hai (I get angry a lot). Kabhi kabhi gussa zahir kar deti hu (Sometimes I express my anger). Lekin main bol rahi hu Bollywood is at least 50-60% corrupt (But I say this that Bollywood is at least 50-60% corrupt.) Reacting to Priyanka’s remarks about being “overwhelmed” by Bollywood, Payal said, “Everyone knows the true nature of Bollywood, they are f*%$ing a**%$#@s Sorry to say that. KANGANA RANAUT ALSO SLAMED BOLLYWOOD FOR THE BULLYING OF PRIYANKA CHOPRA After Priyanka’s statement went viral, a tsunami of tweets and messages appeared on social media. From Vivek Agnihotri and Kangana Ranaut to Apurva Asrani and Shekhar Suman, everyone has supported the Citadel actor. Priyanka reportedly said, “I was pushed into a corner of the industry (Bollywood). I had people who didn’t choose me, I had beef with people, I’m not good at playing this game, so I was a little tired of politics and I said that I needed a break. Kangana, known for her bold and fearless remarks, tweeted “This is what @priyankachopra has to say about Bollywood, people ganged up on her, bullied her and kicked her out of the film industry , a self-made woman was forced to leave India. Everyone knows that Karan Johar banished her. Payal was recently seen starring Kunal Kapoor-Amyra Dastur Where are you going? (2021). For more updates on Payal Ghosh, check out this space on India.com.







