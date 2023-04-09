Title of 2024 animated film “Transformers” REVEALED!





With Transformers: Rise of the Beasts out in theaters in June, Heroic Hollywood has learned the title of the next Transformers anime movie coming in 2024! Transformers: High Moon will be released in theaters on July 19, 2024. The film is produced by eOne and Paramount Animation, and it is not yet known who will star in the film. Transformers: High Moon – What We Know So Far The animated film will be set on Cybertron and is a prequel that will “explore the origin of the heroic Megatron and the seeds of conflict between the harmony-seeking Autobots and the domination-loving Decepticons.” according to the Hollywood Reporter. The prequel anime film is directed by Toy Story 4 Josh Cooley. The screenplay was written by screenwriting partners Andrew Barrer and Gabriel Ferrari, best known for Marvel Studios. The ant Man franchise. The film seems to be in good hands since Cooley won the Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2020 for toy story 4. It was also nominated for the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 2015.Upside down. The latest anime transformers: the movie was released in 1986 and the sci-fi action movie was based on the Transformers television series at the time. The film was co-produced and directed by Nelson Shin, who also produced the television series. transformers: the movie follows the Autobots as they defend themselves against the Decepticons and their new leader, Galvatron, who is created by the evil Transformer Unicron, who eats the planet. The film features the voices of several well-known actors, including Judd Nelson, Leonard Nimoy, and Orson Welles in his latest role. Although the film was not a commercial success when it was released, it has since become cult and is considered by many fans to be a classic of 1980s animation. Transformers The live-action movie franchise consists of six films, all directed by Michael Bay. The first movie, Transformers, was released in 2007 and introduced the Autobots and Decepticons to a new generation of fans. It was followed by Transformers: Revenge in 2009, Transformers: Dark Side of the Moon in 2011, Transformers: Age of Extinction in 2014, Transformers: The Last Knight in 2017. Bumblebee, a spin-off is out in 2018. The franchise has grossed over $4 billion worldwide.

