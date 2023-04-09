Prosenjit Chatterjee explains why he didn’t shift his base to Bollywood in the 90s





It is identified as industry in Tollywood. Prosenjit Chatterjee has given his 100% to Bengali cinema over the past three decades. He worked in several Hindi films early in his career but never moved his base to Mumbai. Now his Jubilee recently dropped on Prime Video. At 61, Bumbada, alias Prosenjit, made his debut on the web with this series and how! He participated in the promotion of the Jubilees and answered various questions. Why didn’t he make a career out of Bollywood when he got the chance? Prosenjit told the Indian Express that there has always been a lack of openings for regional players. I think not all regional players are like we come to Mumbai and get a lot of work. I last worked in Shanghai, which was a long time ago, he says. However, Prosenjit admitted that the weather has changed. At the moment there is a lot of talent and so many doors have opened. New platforms have appeared and everyone is enjoying great exposure. Language is no longer a problem. This is a great moment for the younger generation. With this show too, we are trying to do something very unique, added the actor. Prosenjit worked in Hindi films like Andhiya, Birta and Sone Ki Janjeer, early in his career. But he was not ready to leave the Bengali industry and move to Mumbai. He admitted to refusing Maine Pyar Kiya’s offer. Salman Khan landed the role and became a superstar. Prosenjit has not been seen in commercial films for the past decade. He couldn’t say no to Vikramaditya Motwane as he was attracted to Srikanta Roy’s character in Jubilee. The story is set in the Hindi film industry of the 50s. But it was very different from today. The actor said: Meanwhile, a star is made by studios and theaters. Nowadays, directors and producers discover the stars. I think the technicians I worked with contributed to my success. Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Siddhartha Gupta, Nandish Sandhu and Ram Kapoor starred in Jubilee. How are the stories behind glamor in the movie world? This period drama portrays legends and history through this period piece. It shows love, relationship turmoil, striving to stay in the limelight, jealousy, competition, and striving to create one’s own identity – all of this is shown in the Jubilee. The first five episodes are released on Friday, and the next five will be released on April 14.

