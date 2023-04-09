Sexual abuse charges against Dancing with Wolves actor and alleged cult leader confirmed New York Daily News





A Nevada judge on Friday dismissed a drug trafficking charge against a former actor and alleged cult leader, but upheld the grand jury indictment on 18 counts of sexual abuse. Nathan Chasing Horse, who is best known for playing a young Sioux tribesman named Smiles a Lot in the 1990 Oscar-winning western Dancing with Wolves, is accused of sexually assaulting young Native girls over a span of two decades, from the early 2000s. He was arrested in Nevada in late January following a raid on the north Las Vegas home he shared with his five wives. He was later charged with child molestation, kidnapping, child abuse, obscenity and drug trafficking. On Wednesday, an attorney for the actor asked Clark County District Judge Carli Kierny to dismiss the case, arguing the 19-count indictment was an overbreadth by the district attorney’s office. Nathan Chasing Horse sits in court in Las Vegas on April 3, 2023. (Ty O’Neil/AP) The 46-year-old actor claims the sexual encounters were consensual. In an order issued Friday afternoon, Kierny found there was no substantial evidence linking Chasing Horse to the 236 grams of psilocin, or magic mushrooms, found in a refrigerator in the home where he lived with several other people. However, the judge said prosecutors presented enough evidence for a reasonable grand juror to conclude the sexual assaults took place. Chasing Horses’ January 31 arrest followed a four-month investigation by Las Vegas officers, who began investigating possible misconduct after he was tipped in October 2022. Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny listens during a court hearing for Nathan Chasing Horse on April 5, 2023 in Las Vegas. (TY ONEIL/AP) The actors’ work in Hollywood earned him a reputation as a spiritual healer and healer, police said. He is believed to be the leader of a cult known as The Circle, using his position to abuse Native American girls, according to a 50-page search warrant. The daily news flash Days of the week Catch up on the top five stories of the day every afternoon of the week. His followers, who believed he had the ability to communicate with higher beings, called him Medicine Man or Holy Person. Nathan Chasing Horse has used spiritual traditions and their belief system as a tool to sexually assault young girls on numerous occasions, the warrant states. Clark County Public Defender Kristy Holston, left, and Nathan Chasing Horse stand during a court hearing on April 5, 2023 in Las Vegas. (TY ONEIL/AP) Authorities uncovered sexual allegations against him in several states, including Nevada, Montana and South Dakota. At least six alleged victims have already been identified. One of his alleged victims was 14 at the time of the assault, authorities said. Chasing Horse told her that he was instructed by the spirits of their ancestors to have sex with her. The actor whose most recent credit dates back to 2007, when he played One Bull in the Emmy-winning HBO miniseries Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee, has pleaded not guilty. He has been in custody since his arrest on January 31. His trial is due to start on May 1. With dispatch services

