I’m a Hollywood photographer – my most shocking photos include Pamela Anderson and Janet Jackson’s “trashiest outfits”

CANDID photos have been revealed showing the outfits Pamela Anderson and Janet Jackson shocked Hollywood’s most exclusive party with.

The photos are featured in a new book by acclaimed photographer Selma Fonseca, which documents her work at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in the 2000s.

Janet Jackson is the talk of the town in a very revealing fishnet bikini top and jeans at the 2002 Vanity Fair Oscar party

Elizabeth Hurley and Pamela Anderson hang out with male friends, including photographer David LaChapelle, at the 2001 Vanity Fair Oscars party

Famed photographer Selma Fonseca has released a book of photos she took at Vanity Fair Oscar parties in the 2000s

Working on the red carpet and backstage, Selma rubbed shoulders with Hollywood celebrities and portrayed them with their guard down in an era when camera phones weren’t a thing.

In the book Partying with Selma: Inside Hollywoods Brightest Night, fans get a glimpse of stars like Gwyneth Paltrow as she joked around with then-boyfriend Ben Affleck in 2000.

In another snap, Pulp Fiction star Uma Thurmans’ jaw-dropping cleavage was on full display shortly after giving birth to son Levon in 2002 while As Good As It Gets actress Helen Hunt and film producer Matthew Carnahan embrace in the background.

Two of the photos that stand out, however, feature former Baywatch girl Anderson, now 55, and Getaway singer Jackson, 56, and their tongue-twisting outfits.

Anderson showed up to the Mortons restaurant party in West Hollywood in 2001 wearing sunglasses and dressed in a skimpy denim miniskirt, white shirt tied at the waist and a pair of black leather boots up to the knees.

She spent the night hanging out with British actress Elizabeth Hurley, 57, and the two were pictured with friends including photographer David LaChapelle by Selma.

Uma Thurman seen while Helen Hunt and producer Matthew Carnahan kiss in the background at the 2002 Vanity Fair Oscars party

Selma Fonseca poses with Tom Cruise

The Brazilian-born photographer recalls Anderson’s “trash” outfit and antics with Hurley not going down well with Vanity Fair.

Selma Fonseca said: “The people at Vanity Fair were appalled.

“How can you come to an Oscar party dressed like that?

“I think they’re right – if there’s a dress code, follow the dress code.

“This year, from what I saw, all the girls seemed to be practically naked, but back then everyone was super dressed.

“I remember everyone was looking at Pamela Anderson like, ‘What’s going on here?’

“The skirt was so short you could see all of her ass. Her shirt was up and her tits were really sticking out.

“She was with Elizabeth Hurley and they were very sensitive to each other and seemed quite tipsy.”

Then Vanity Fair editor and Oscars party leader Graydon Carter, 73, said he was unimpressed with Anderson and Hurley’s “mutual attentions” at the party.

A 2002 Los Angeles Times article states that Carter’s response to the two women’s appearance at the previous year’s party was, “They can go to a Maxim party.

In an excerpt from his book Oscar Night, published in 2004, he went further, writing: “We’ve seen our share of shows we’d love to forget, like the time Pamela Anderson looked like she just got out of a job. at the car wash, spent the evening glued to the hip of Elizabeth Hurley.

Carter wasn’t the only one to comment disparagingly on the moment, with Hollywood legend Joan Collins likening Anderson to a prostitute on vacation in a diary entry from that night that was published years later.

Despite Carter and Collins’ disapproval, Anderson was photographed at the party again in 2005 in a slightly more modest outfit – but still wearing the sunglasses.

Ben Affleck jokes with then-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in 2000

Tom Cruise appears to glance at his then-wife Nicole Kidman at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in 2000

Back in 2002, it was Jackson’s turn to take center stage to show off her toned physique in a very revealing mesh bikini top and pair of jeans.

Selma recalled: “Janet was at the top of her game that year, you can see her body looked amazing in the photos.

“She was training and looking amazing.

“But I don’t think they expected her to wear that outrageous outfit.

“You can show your belly by wearing a dress, you don’t have to wear pants with a bikini top like that.

The outfit was horrible.

“She was dressed like you would go to a rock concert, not a Vanity Fair Oscar party.

Jackson may have taken the critics to heart, because when she was also photographed again at the Vanity Fair party in 2005, she was wearing an extremely elegant white evening dress.

Another of the most notable images in the book shows a gum-chewing Tom Cruise looking sideways at his ex-wife Nicole Kidman in 2000 – the year before they split.

It also includes a photo of the late Tom Sizemore partying with Brad Pitt and Hailey Bieber’s father Stephen Baldwin in 2001.

Looking back on her time at the Vanity Fair party, Selma – who also wrote a TV show about how she immigrated to New York in the 1990s – said: It was so much fun.

Everyone was dancing on the band, people could smoke inside and everyone was getting drunk.

There were no camera phones back then, so people could really let loose.

It was the place to be on Oscar night.

The Partying with Selma hardcover photo book is available on Amazon.

Selma Fonseca poses with Gwyneth Paltrow after the actress won the Oscar in 1999