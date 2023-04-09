Entertainment
I’m a Hollywood photographer – my most shocking photos include Pamela Anderson and Janet Jackson’s “trashiest outfits”
CANDID photos have been revealed showing the outfits Pamela Anderson and Janet Jackson shocked Hollywood’s most exclusive party with.
The photos are featured in a new book by acclaimed photographer Selma Fonseca, which documents her work at the Vanity Fair Oscar party in the 2000s.
Working on the red carpet and backstage, Selma rubbed shoulders with Hollywood celebrities and portrayed them with their guard down in an era when camera phones weren’t a thing.
In the book Partying with Selma: Inside Hollywoods Brightest Night, fans get a glimpse of stars like Gwyneth Paltrow as she joked around with then-boyfriend Ben Affleck in 2000.
In another snap, Pulp Fiction star Uma Thurmans’ jaw-dropping cleavage was on full display shortly after giving birth to son Levon in 2002 while As Good As It Gets actress Helen Hunt and film producer Matthew Carnahan embrace in the background.
Two of the photos that stand out, however, feature former Baywatch girl Anderson, now 55, and Getaway singer Jackson, 56, and their tongue-twisting outfits.
Anderson showed up to the Mortons restaurant party in West Hollywood in 2001 wearing sunglasses and dressed in a skimpy denim miniskirt, white shirt tied at the waist and a pair of black leather boots up to the knees.
She spent the night hanging out with British actress Elizabeth Hurley, 57, and the two were pictured with friends including photographer David LaChapelle by Selma.
The Brazilian-born photographer recalls Anderson’s “trash” outfit and antics with Hurley not going down well with Vanity Fair.
Selma Fonseca said: “The people at Vanity Fair were appalled.
Most read in Entertainment
“How can you come to an Oscar party dressed like that?
“I think they’re right – if there’s a dress code, follow the dress code.
“This year, from what I saw, all the girls seemed to be practically naked, but back then everyone was super dressed.
“I remember everyone was looking at Pamela Anderson like, ‘What’s going on here?’
“The skirt was so short you could see all of her ass. Her shirt was up and her tits were really sticking out.
“She was with Elizabeth Hurley and they were very sensitive to each other and seemed quite tipsy.”
Then Vanity Fair editor and Oscars party leader Graydon Carter, 73, said he was unimpressed with Anderson and Hurley’s “mutual attentions” at the party.
A 2002 Los Angeles Times article states that Carter’s response to the two women’s appearance at the previous year’s party was, “They can go to a Maxim party.
In an excerpt from his book Oscar Night, published in 2004, he went further, writing: “We’ve seen our share of shows we’d love to forget, like the time Pamela Anderson looked like she just got out of a job. at the car wash, spent the evening glued to the hip of Elizabeth Hurley.
Carter wasn’t the only one to comment disparagingly on the moment, with Hollywood legend Joan Collins likening Anderson to a prostitute on vacation in a diary entry from that night that was published years later.
Despite Carter and Collins’ disapproval, Anderson was photographed at the party again in 2005 in a slightly more modest outfit – but still wearing the sunglasses.
Back in 2002, it was Jackson’s turn to take center stage to show off her toned physique in a very revealing mesh bikini top and pair of jeans.
Selma recalled: “Janet was at the top of her game that year, you can see her body looked amazing in the photos.
“She was training and looking amazing.
“But I don’t think they expected her to wear that outrageous outfit.
“You can show your belly by wearing a dress, you don’t have to wear pants with a bikini top like that.
The outfit was horrible.
“She was dressed like you would go to a rock concert, not a Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Jackson may have taken the critics to heart, because when she was also photographed again at the Vanity Fair party in 2005, she was wearing an extremely elegant white evening dress.
Another of the most notable images in the book shows a gum-chewing Tom Cruise looking sideways at his ex-wife Nicole Kidman in 2000 – the year before they split.
It also includes a photo of the late Tom Sizemore partying with Brad Pitt and Hailey Bieber’s father Stephen Baldwin in 2001.
Looking back on her time at the Vanity Fair party, Selma – who also wrote a TV show about how she immigrated to New York in the 1990s – said: It was so much fun.
Everyone was dancing on the band, people could smoke inside and everyone was getting drunk.
There were no camera phones back then, so people could really let loose.
It was the place to be on Oscar night.
The Partying with Selma hardcover photo book is available on Amazon.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.the-sun.com/entertainment/7799386/hollywood-photographer-shocking-pics-anderson-janet-jacksons-trashiest/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- The latest information on joint replacement, repair, and new treatments
- Which Crimson Tide pass catchers might surprise?
- Baylor men’s tennis falls to No. 1 in Texas
- Elon Musks SpaceX is about to launch a spacecraft into Earth orbit
- Top Xi Jinping! These two giant Islamic countries end the divide
- Bitcoin Miner that runs on nuclear power has a profitability of over 400%
- Players hit with accusations after intense play-off clash
- Claudia Schiffer looks radiant in her boho-chic pastel yellow dress as she enjoys a night out
- 6 Apple products we’ve been waiting for in 2023
- OCC Issues Directives to Minimize Wastewater Disposal from Oil and Gas in the Wake of the Karni Earthquake | News
- PM Modi arrives in Mysuru to commemorate 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’
- A $1.5 trillion debt wall looms for US commercial properties