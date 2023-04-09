Bollywood actress – Priyanka Chopra hanging out with Nick at flashy parties in Mumbai was her middle finger for some colleagues in Hindi cinema, says Bharathi S. Pradhan





It was like a vanguard or avant-garde. A cleverly positioned podcast made headlines long before Priyanka Chopra landed in Mumbai to do a long leg at the inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center and to promote Citadel, her new spy business for Amazon, ahead of its Asia-Pacific premiere. In a chat with Dax Shepherd on his Armchair Expert podcast, she made at least two remarks that could go viral. When Priyanka explained why she had to look for an escape route out of the Hindi film industry, which wanted her to crawl to survive, it drew attention. Her sentence that she should have schmoozed certain clubs and cliques of people sparked a discussion about who exactly she was referring to.

Later, at a Citadel press conference in Mumbai, Priyanka didn’t back down when asked a specific question about why she made the revelation now and not earlier. She said, rather disarmingly, that she was confident enough to articulate it today. Today, she’s not only in a safe place to drop some truths about a trauma she left behind, but can actually thumb her nose at those who had ganged up to bring her out. of their movies. An example: Happy New Year, the film where there was no question for the producer Gauri Khan to authorize Priyanka to share the place with her in the credits. Deepika Padukone was brought in as a replacement. Priyanka won’t put it in so many words, but strolling with her husband Nick Jonas to flashy parties in Mumbai, where she knew the clique would be present, was her middle finger to fellow Hindi filmmakers who harbored a deep belief that a woman was a bechari, it was her destiny to wither after grief. But think about it. Long before Priyanka, Nargis had done so in 1958, when she married a young Sunil Dutt. Nargis had moved on after the Raj Kapoor affair and remained in the limelight as a respected celebrity until the end of his life. Priyankas’ statement on the podcast got two opposing reactions. Some said, Atta girl and applauded her. Others said the statement made in Hollywood and the follow-up question at the Mumbai press conference were strategically placed as part of Citadel’s promotions. Whatever the reason, whether it was the bullied girl who had to look for a new avenue or the celeb who had the courage to reintroduce herself to another continent or the actress who revealed that Citadel had given her pay parity with male lead Richard Madden for the first time in her career, her different dimensions of Priyanka the woman who are always front and center. When there were no cameras around, it was as the mother of 15-month-old Malti-Marie that Priyanka told me her first reaction to her daughter was nervousness. Because she was born so premature. But it was a radiant mom who also told me, She looks like a Jonas but she eats like a Chopra. She loves the paneer, holds it with both hands. Which brings us to the other interesting revelation she made on the podcast. That she had her eggs frozen in her early thirties on the advice of her mother, Dr. Madhu Chopra. However, Priyanka isn’t the only actress to have her eggs frozen for delayed motherhood. Among many others, a certain prominent lady who has had some dismal failures lately, but still has a lot of Hindi movies in her kitty, has also secretly had her eggs frozen. Now in her 30s, she did it in her late 20s, long before the Covid-19 pandemic. It’s an intriguing coincidence that Diana Hayden, who was Miss World in 1997, three years before Priyanka won the title, was among the first to speak openly about freezing her eggs. Aged 42, when Diana gave birth to a daughter in 2016, she confirmed the child was born from an egg she had frozen eight years earlier. As beauty queens and actresses plan late motherhood, it’s boom time for gynecologists. Bharathi S. Pradhan is a senior journalist and author

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/entertainment/priyanka-chopra-walking-with-nick-into-flashy-parties-in-mumbai-was-her-middle-finger-to-some-hindi-film-colleagues-says-bharathi-s-pradhan/cid/1928279 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related