When “movie kids” took over Hollywood

Cinema was irrevocably changed in the late 1960s and 1970s when a group of young filmmakers got together and decided to push the medium forward. As the dominance of the studio system diminished, along with the abandonment of the rigid and censored Hays Code, filmmakers had the opportunity to experiment with new ideas. Inspired by the low-budget creations of French New Wave directors such as Jean-Luc Godard, François Truffaut, and Jacques Rivette, the New Hollywood movement emerged, which included a close-knit group of directors affectionately labeled cinema brats. These filmmakers were not interested in providing happy endings in Hollywood. Instead, they freely depicted gritty violence and sexuality and experimented with form, pioneering an entirely new mode of American cinema. So, who were the cinema brats?

At the forefront of the New Hollywood movement were individuals rather than large studios. Francis Ford Coppola, Martin Scorsese, Brian De Palma, Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, John Milius, and Paul Schrader were all considered part of the cinema brat group. The term was coined in an essay written by Michael Pye and Linda Myles, who identified these filmmakers as close collaborators who worked together to transform American cinema. The movie brats were slightly younger than some of their fellow New Hollywood directors, like Peter Bogdanovich, Robert Altman and Dennis Hopper. Instead, the film brats all studied film in college (minus Spielberg, who taught himself the art of filmmaking from an early age), honing their craft in the 1960s. For example , Scorsese attended NYU, De Palma studied at Columbia, and Coppola went to UCLA, all training for dedicated careers in the industry.

One of the most popular cinema brat movies is CoppolasThe Godfather,released in 1972. Starring actors such as Marlon Brando, James Caan, Al Pacino and Diane Keaton, the epic crime demonstrated that a new, young wave of filmmakers was ready to take over Hollywood. The large scale ofThe Godfatherwas more than impressive, and Coppola’s depiction of gangsters had never been depicted like this before. His movie was nothing short of groundbreaking, and it paved the way for more entries in the genre, like ScorsesesGoodfellas.

A year later, Scorsese released his crime dramaaverage streets,with Robert De Niro and Harvey Keitel, who put the young director on the map. The film has been praised for its personal nature and detailed exploration of religion, masculinity, guilt, and family relationships. Upon its release, critics likeSight and soundsDavid Denby claimed that Scorsese used improvisation better than anyone in American films so far. Although this is only his third feature film,average streetswith its stunning cinematography and focus on themes and characters rarely explored in modern American cinema, represented the impending reign of cinema brats. Scorsese came outTaxi driverin 1976, also starring De Niro and Keitel, which quickly became a defining film of the era. The director’s portrayal of a disillusioned war veteran suffering from PTSD was groundbreaking. It’s a dark but beautiful film that encapsulates an era of cinema that wasn’t afraid to stray from the conventions of mainstream Hollywood.

The film was written by Schrader, who after his career as a film critic began writing films, receiving his first co-screenwriting credit from Sidney Pollacks.The Yakuza. Despite the film’s commercial failure, it caught the attention of movie buffs, and soon enough Schrader was writing for Scorsese and De Palma, even penning a screenplay for Spielbergs.Dating of the Third Kind. De Palma was another vital member of the movie snot, gaining recognition for his 1976 horror flickCarrie, with Sissy Spacek. In fact, it was De Palma who, after working with an unknown De Niro in 1969The wedding party, introduced the actor to Scorsese, cementing a fruitful creative partnership between the two. De Palma went on to make other classics such asscarfaceAndTo extinguish, and the impact he had on cinema, especially the detective genre, was immeasurable. Quentin Tarantino now cites him as one of his cinematic heroes, drawing inspiration in particular from De Palma’s incessant use of violence.

Thanks to movie buffs, the blockbuster as we know it took shape. Feature of Spielberg 1975Jawspaved the way for an explosion of blockbuster films, with its summer release rocking hundreds of millions at the box office. The film captivated audiences with its fast-paced action and clever special effects, demonstrating that there was a whole new market ready to cash in. Two years later, Lucasstar warsdebuted, which rode the wave ofJawssuccess, further establishing the blockbuster as a staple of American cinema. Spielberg and Lucas have continued to make lucrative blockbusters over the years, fromHEYthe alienForThe Raiders of the Lost Arkthe two often collaborating with each other.

As movie brats got to know each other through collaboration, often using the same cast, composers and crew, Hollywood cinema took on a new shape, no longer strictly dictated by the demands of studio executives. Working together, the movie brats realized that thinking of each other as competitors would get them nowhere. Instead, a shared love for filmmaking meant they often worked on each other’s films. Lucas was associate editor onThe GodfatherDe Palma helped Lucas rewrite the opening ofstar warsand Spielberg assisted with the post-production ofTaxi driver the list continues. Lucas, Spielberg and Milius (co-author of CoppolasThe apocolypse now) even agreed to redeem percentage points for their films star wars,Dating of the Third KindAndGreat Wednesday,respectively, although the latter ended up being an absolute flop.

Nevertheless, the influence each member of the Movie Kids has had on cinema has been enormous. They suggested that incredible movies could be made on low budgets without the demands of a studio that shape the narrative. An exploration of the darker side of society, portrayed in a thoroughly realistic yet stylized way, had a huge influence on every filmmaker who followed them. From Tarantino to Paul Thomas Anderson, Kathryn Bigelow, Guillermo del Toro, Edgar Wright and Bong Joon-ho, today’s cinematic landscape wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for the dedicated band of movie brats.