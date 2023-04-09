Mountaintop tasting divine: Taste of Vail’s high-altitude event dazzles foodies in the sun

After two decades of participating in high quality food and wine events in the Vail, Summit County and Aspen area, I have to admit, this was a first for me in ski boots.

Granted, you didn’t have to show up to the Friday afternoon mountaintop tasting atop the Eagle Bahn Gondola with a hat and helmet in hand; many people pulled out their finest suede jackets, faux fur leopard skin and cowboy outfits to witness what was arguably the highlight of the ski season so far.

A huge tent on the other side was buzzing with tastings from more wineries than you could fill your “Taste of Vail: Elevate Your Palate” mug. Ross, reds and whites from various fine wineries offered sips and samples, while the marble distillery sat not so quietly at the back of the tent, offering everything from Moonlight Expresso and whiskey to Gingercello, this the latter being a modern adaptation of the Italian Classic, perfect for kicking off tastings.

Although the food tents didn’t initially seem like enough to fill me up, they didn’t really disappoint me. Two hours was plenty of time to indulge in all the spicy, salty, and subtly sweet tastes that some of Vail’s finest restaurants have to offer. I couldn’t bring myself to back down for a few seconds.

Even Moe’s Original Barbecue, which I don’t immediately consider a fine-dining restaurant, made all the high-end culinary stops when it came to its soft and tender jerk tenderloin, with a slightly smoky flavor and a lightly sweetened coleslaw and additoinal. .

Niman Ranch provided most of the protein for the mountaintop tasting. The organization is dedicated to supporting independent family farmers across the country and providing meat from animals raised humanely, stress-free and outdoors, without hormones or antibiotics. The quality of taste shines through; On Friday they provided “cones” filled with the best prosciutto, pepperoni and salami I’ve ever tasted, proving that, as they say, “an animal’s quality of life impacts the quality of the meat” .

Two Elk in Vail provided tasty New York steak tacos with lion beef, pickled vegetables, queso and chipotle aioli.

A trio of tents lining the main corridor of Mountaintop Tasting offered a range of flavors, from mildly spicy to mildly sweet. Bits and Pieces served a lightly, but not too spicy, red chili pork with grated cheese to offset the spice. Leonora had one of the heartiest samples, with pork that looked more like soft fish in the form of her braised pork tamales with salsa verde, lime custard, marinated Fresnos and cilantro. (although, if you’re averse to cilantro, you could ask for one of these cilantro-free samples). Hythe’s Lounge Revel delivered divine meatballs with a slightly sweet sauce made from pumpkin seeds and tomatoes; with its oil-soaked focaccia crouton and fresh, crisp lettuce, it complemented the other two lightly spiced dishes in the tent line.

As guests made their way through the food tents, stops like Ic Cuchina de Mexico served up a savory dish of meat and mashed potatoes. On the left, the sirloin (and its hearty sauce) from the Cucina de Alma paired perfectly with the red wine that the woman following me offered me. (A guest, behind me, graciously expressed her gratitude to the woman carrying the wine, saying she needed someone like that around her at all times and that summed up the general mood of the tasting at the top : friendly, relaxed and unpretentious.)

Near the entrance to Mountaintop Tasting (on the other side of the tasting tent), catchy electronic dance music contrasted with cozy yurts, in which guests could relax, eat and drink.

Three other “treats” punctuated the entrance to Mountaintop Tasting: Red Maple offered a different cuisine, thin and delicious noodles with bacon while Grill on the Gore offered salted and smoked brisket on a crispy cracker. Meanwhile, Ketel One Botanical poured in their crisp, subtly flavored vodkas, ranging from cucumber and mint to grapefruit and rose and peach and orange blossom.

Liquid Death and La Croix were on hand for non-alcoholic options, and the perfect end to the afternoon came with hot chocolate from Vail Mountain Coffee & Tea fortified with Ullr Nordic Libation.