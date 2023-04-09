Ahsoka Reveals Her Villain’s Face As Actor Thrawn Announces It At Star Wars Celebration





We can finally put a name to the face of Ahsoka’s villain – the upcoming Disney Plus series will see Grand Admiral Thrawn played by Lars Mikkelsen, the actor who voices the character in the animated Star Wars: Rebels. The news was revealed during the Ahsoka panel at this year’s Star Wars Celebration, where Total Film, SFX and GamesRadar+ are on the ground bringing you all the news as it happens. “It’s wonderful,” Mikkelsen told the crowd of his return as Thrawn. “Thank you so much.” He appeared in exclusive images shown to the crowd, which featured the first look at his epic live look. We also learned that David Tennant would be returning to play the droid Huyang, a role he played in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and the show’s directors lineup has been revealed: Dave Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Patel, and Rick Famuyiwa all lead episodes in the series. Additionally, the names of two other villains have been revealed – Baylan Skoll and Shin Hati are the characters played by Ray Stevenson and Ivanna Sakhno, but co-showrunner Dave Filoni was keeping coy about their roles in the series. “‘Absolutely nothing’ is what he said he could tell us about the characters. “Those are all spoilers from now on.” A remixed trailer with exclusive new footage has just been released for the Celebration crowd, featuring a first look at Lars Mikkelsen’s Thrawn, Sabine powering up a lightsaber and skidding on an Akira-style speeder, and a close encounter with a Purrgil #SWC2023 pic.twitter.com/SzqvimAmtFApril 8, 2023 See more As you might have guessed, the upcoming series will follow Ahsoka Tano, played by Rosario Dawson, who previously played the role in both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett. While plot details are being kept under wraps, we know the series will follow his search across the galaxy far, far away for Thrawn, while fans have previously speculated that a moment in The Mandalorian season 3 might have set up the spin-Ahsoka. disabled. The cast also includes Natasha Liu Bordizzo as Sabine Wren, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Hera Syndulla, and Eman Esfandi as Ezra Bridger. It’s currently rumored that Hayden Christensen could reprise his role as Anakin Skywalker, although there’s been no confirmation on that yet. Ahsoka’s full trailer was released during Lucasfilm Studio’s main panel, while confirming that the show will be released in August 2023. You can keep up to date with the galaxy far, far away with our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.

