Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey engaged | Entertainment
The 30-year-old model took to her Instagram account to reveal her NFL star boyfriend Christian McCaffrey, 26, popped the question last week after four years of dating.
Olivia shared a number of photos from the proposal and captioned them with 4.2.23, along with the infinity symbol.
She also added on her Stories, “We’ve tried to keep this quiet for as long as possible, but apparently the news travels fast. I’m going to marry my best friend. I love you so much fiancé.”
In one of the photos, the San Francisco 49ers star can be seen on one knee while Olivia’s hands are on her face in shock.
Christian popped the question while on a romantic getaway in Utah, with the couple’s dog, Oliver Sprinkles, nearby.
Olivia posted a photo of the dog next to the ring and wrote, “Oliver Sprinkles our little ring bearer.”
Nicole Wegman, founder and CEO of Ring Concierge, the company Christian used to help him design the ring, told PEOPLE: “We worked with Christian to thoughtfully design a ring that embraces the edgy style. of Olivia while remaining timeless, a beautifully cut oval flanked by epaulette side stones in a handcrafted gold and platinum setting.”
Previously speaking about her partner, who she’s been dating since 2019, Olivia told Entertainment Tonight, “He’s just the best, I feel like he’s really everything I could ask for. So I don’t have never to worry about anything. I think that was why I didn’t want to date an athlete, no offense, because there’s a reputation there.
“He comes from a big family. We have a lot in common in that regard. I feel like you can really tell who a person is by the people who raise him, and I love his parents so much. They have a great relationship.”
