Vaidehi Parashuramis Bollywood dreams are well thought out

In 2018, when director Rohit Shetty was casting for Simba, the third installment in his detective universe, titled by the effervescent Ranveer Singh, Shetty was looking for a new face to play Singh’s sister. The brief was to find someone innocent, but assertive; versatile, yet understated. Someone who will stick it out in the character of Aakruti Dave, the rape victim. Shetty recalled the face of a young actor in Laadli, a delightful music video, composed and conceptualized by AR Rahman, and sung by Lata Mangeshkar. An ode to the little girl, Laadli became a cult hit and continues to be one of the most watched female empowerment videos. Vaidehi Parashurami, a pretty actress in her thirties, from Marathi cinema, became the face of this video.

I am convinced that I am here to be an artist who can appear both ravishing and prolific. Vaidehi Parashurami

But when Simbas casting agency called Parashurami, she dismissed it as a prank. Shetty persisted and a month later Parashurami signed her first Bollywood film which went on to gross nearly Rs400 crore worldwide.

Coming from a bourgeois family in Mumbai with no cinematographic training, Parashurami, a student of English literature and law, is a classical dancer par excellence. At age seven, she began training in kathak, gave her first public performance at age 12, pursued graduate studies in dance, and began teaching kathak under her guru, Asha Joglekar. Incidentally, it was dancing that gave her a head start in movies, she bagged her first movie, Ved Lavi Jeevain 2010, at the age of 17. In the Marathi film, directed by Mahesh Kothare, Parashurami tried out for the role of a student from a wealthy family who stands up to her parents in defense of her love, a mechanic.

As Julie Chitale in the recent Jaggu Ani Juliet, Parashurami is a treat to watch. She is entirely believable as a charming Chitale who is rebellious, stubborn, and independent. Parashurami in real life is diametrically opposed to Chitale. Yet, Parashurami gives herself so completely to Chitale. Diversity of plans is key to maintaining momentum and enjoying the journey, Parashurami tells THE WEEK.

As an actor, I try different genres and try to work with good directors. I am convinced that I am here to be an artist who can look lovely and prolific at the same time, she says. When I met Parashurami, she looked sparkling in a neon pink blazer, which complemented her carbon black jeans. Her pleasant demeanor and cool vibe give off a girl-next-door feel that’s impossible to miss.

Parashurami films are akin to a ladder; each being a springboard to the next. Each time the director applauds the action, she convinces herself that she is someone else and living the experience of the characters so that the role will be true to her. This is how she also prepared for Chitale. I’m nothing like him, and that’s why it was a challenge. Unlike her, I would never go backpacking. I’m extremely scared to do anything entirely on my own, and unlike her, I come from a very different background and had an extremely cautious upbringing. So for me understanding Chitale was difficult. But, in the process, Chitale and Vaidehi started exchanging notes and I gained a lot of confidence.

Even if the artist remains in a state of constant conversation with his character until a film is finished and dusted off, the chemistry in some cases does not make it through to the final cut and as a result leads to great disappointment, as it did for Parashurami in Wazir (2016). Although the dark crime thriller directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra did quite well at the box office, it failed to take off for Parashurami. For me, that went largely unnoticed because very few of the scenes I had filmed for actually made it to the screen,” she said with a sigh. But then, after a brief hiatus, she says, but I got to rub shoulders with Amitabh Bachchan, and that, in itself, was mission accomplished.

Over nearly a decade, Parashurami has successfully worked with a diverse group of directors and tried out storylines that have so far failed to box her in. My motto is to ensure that each successive film is different from the last.

Right now she’s waiting for her next big project on OTTShettys Indian font.

Parashuramis Bollywood dreams are well thought out. The goal is to be inspired by someone like Tabu. Someone who is versatile, talented and sensual, who can have it all, and yet be unaffected. It’s the kind of trip I enjoy, she said with a gleam in her eye. Both in person and on camera, Parashurami exudes charm and a hint of vulnerability. It also conveys a striking assurance. When she arrived for my interview, Parashurami was not accompanied by several assistants; she likes to talk and laugh with all her heart. I’m just an actor, not a creature from another world, she says.