‘Star Wars: Ahsoka’ Actor Thrawn Revealed





Outside of yesterday’s Lucasfilm showcase, arguably the most anticipated panel at this year’s Star Wars Celebration was the “Star Wars: Ahsoka” panel. He delivered. Lars Mikkelsen is confirmed to be back as Grand Admiral Thrawn, a role he voiced in “Star Wars Rebels.” Mikkelsen appeared onstage alongside the cast and was seen in a new in-theatre-exclusive trailer for fans. Her reveal reportedly garnered the biggest reaction so far of the entire convention. This follows years of speculation about who would play Thrawn in live-action one day and Mikkelsen himself deflecting questions from fans and reporters over the past few months. Filoni says they have ongoing discussions with author Timothy Zahn about the Thrawn character who was first introduced in these books. Filoni seems to have nothing but respect for Zahn’s work, saying, “It all starts with Tim Zahn’s books. When we were all kids, hungry for something else, and Heir To The Empire hit, it was so unique and so wonderful. The result is a villain not to be bothered with, known for his strategic mind and quick wits: “He doesn’t have the Force, but that doesn’t matter.” He will surpass you. Other shots in the new trailer included Sabine powering up a lightsaber and skidding on a speeder, and a close encounter with a Purrgil. Other announcements during the panel included former “Doctor Who” alum David Tennant returning as robot Huyang, while Diana Lee Inosanto will play Thrawn’s right-wing aide Morgan Elsebeth. A glimpse of the battle between Ahsoka and Morgan Elsbeth was seen in the trailer, and the scene reportedly took over 17 hours to film. Additionally, George Lucas was reportedly on set for the scene. Then it was revealed that “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” composer Kevin Kiner was returning to handle scoring duties. Finally, the full list of directors has been revealed – Dave Filoni himself, ‘Mandalorian’ regular Rick Famuyiwa, ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ co-director Peter Ramsey, and veteran directors of television Steph Green, Jennifer Getzinger and Geeta Patel. . “Star Wars: Ahsoka” is confirmed to premiere this August on the Disney+ service.

