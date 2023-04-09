Touch-A-Truck returns to County Lycoming | Entertainment





Hughesville, Pennsylvania. When was the last time you were able to interact with vehicles such as a police car or dump truck? We’ll tell you: it was in 2022 during the last Touch-A-Truck event at Lycoming County Fairgrounds. The previous year introduced a demonstration derby for children. New for 2023 is the Sensory Hour, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., which guarantees visitors a reduced noise level and a low stimulation environment for one hour. Claiming a unique experience, fun for the whole family, Touch-A-Truck offers the chance to hop aboard and learn about ambulances, fire trucks, police cars, construction vehicles, vehicles utilities, 18 wheelers, tractors, UTVs and ATVs, school buses, dump trucks and other vehicles. Also featuring a bouncy house, the event will include face painting, live performances, crafts and other vendors, raffles and other events. Organizers say a variety of food trucks will be in attendance. The event takes place at the Lycoming County Fairgrounds in Hughesville, from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, April 29. Admission is $5 per adult and $2 for participants 12 and under. Children under 2 years old are free. All proceeds benefit the Ashlar Elementary School PTA. Main entrance on Route 405 for parking and admission. Hit! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm subscription to the list. Error! There was an error processing your request. Receive our free newsletters Never miss a title with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Register today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What’s Happening Today? Here is your update! Daily obituaries: Get a daily listing straight to your inbox.

Keep your news local Access to independent local news is important, do you agree? We work hard to provide timely and relevant news, free of charge. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com directly helps us cover news and events in the area. Thanks for saying that local news matters!

Donate today



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.northcentralpa.com/life/entertainment/touch-a-truck-returns-to-lycoming-county/article_2be80af8-d3df-11ed-8966-5355d1d707e6.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related