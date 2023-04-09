Merrie Monarch Week: The “Unofficial” Events: Big Island Now

Animation of the Merrie Monarch Festival in April 2019 at the Grand Naniloa Hotel in Hilo. This is Hlau N Pua O Uluhaimalama, Emery Aceret. (Big Island Now file photo)

The action at the upcoming 60th Annual Merrie Monarch Festival in Hilo on the Big Island isn’t limited to formal events at Edith Kanakaole Multi-Purpose Stadium and the Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium.

Venues across Hilo and East Hawaii will feature hula, music, arts and crafts, Hawaiian cultural events and other entertainment during Merrie Monarch Week, which runs April 9-15.

Here are the “unofficial” events of the festival:

Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo

The Grand Naniloa Hotel Hilo will honor the 60th anniversary of the Merrie Monarch Festival with six consecutive days of celebration April 10-15, including a concert featuring Hawaiian singer Amy Hnaialii.

The hotel will feature Hawaiian music and hula shows daily. Additionally, the Mkeke will be held April 12-14, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the hotel’s event spaces, including the Palm Lounge, Hoomalimali, Sandalwood, and Crown Room. A treasure trove of handmade Hawaiian products, including clothing and jewelry, will be for sale. The market and daily shows are open to the public and admission is free.

PP, cocktails, wine, beer and soft drinks will also be available for purchase. Night owls can continue the festivities at the hotel’s lobby bar until midnight each day.

On April 11 in the Crown Room, Hnaialii’s exclusive performance will include a new recorded rendition of Plehua, celebrating the 25th anniversary of one of Hawaii’s most beloved songs. Concert tickets start at $69 and early booking is encouraged. The show will begin at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. To book tickets, click here.

Free parking is located opposite the hotel in the Grand Naniloa Golf Course parking lot.

To see the full schedule of events or for more information, visit the hotel’s website. website or call 808-969-3333.

A vendor booth at the Hilo Hawaiian Hotel’s Merrie Monarch Craft Fair in 2022. (Nathan Christophel/Big Island Now)

Hawaiian Hotel Hilo

The hotel will host its annual Merrie Monarch Craft Fair April 12-15, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., in the Mokuola Ballroom, downstairs from the main lobby.

The craft fair will feature over 30 food vendors and concessions. The hotel will also be offering hula performances by local hlau from April 10-14, 1-2 p.m.

The hotel’s Wai’oli Lounge will show the Merrie Monarch Festival competition on television from 9:30 p.m. to midnight Thursday through Saturday. It will also open early each day at 2:30 p.m.

For more information, call the hotel at 808-935-9361.

Hotel SCP Hilo

In partnership with the Hawaii Rise Foundation, Keaukaha General Store, and Kimi Miner’s Haku Collective, the SCP Hilo Hotel, formerly the Hilo Seaside Hotel, is hosting the Mele Manaka 2023 Community Celebration. The three-day event will celebrate Hawaiian culture and the arts with live music, workshops and giveaways.

Courtesy of SCP Hotel Hilo.

The event is open to the public from April 13 to 15, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It is a cultural extension of the Merrie Monarch Festival.

Workshops will include lei making, t-shirt printing, coconut shell hats, lauhala weaving, poi hammering, fishing rod making and more, all taught by local artists and community leaders. The Hawaii Tourism Authority, Hawaii Rise Foundation, Office of Hawaiian Affairs and Community First Hawaii will provide information booths.

Aspiring young artists ages 14-22 can apply to join Miner’s new music and mental health mentorship series titled N Leo (The Voices) by Haku Collective, scheduled for April 21-22 on the Big Island.

Live entertainment will begin at 9 a.m. each day, hosted by Alakai Paleka of Hilo. For more information, including a full entertainment program, visit the hotel’s website. website.

An ipu heke. (Photo from Prince Khi Plaza website)

Prince Khi Square

Hilo Mall’s annual Merrie Monarch Craft Fair will be held April 13-15, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. You can also get official Merrie Monarch merchandise from a stand at the entrance to the mall’s food court. For a list of providers, click here.

Imiloa Astronomy Center

Imiloa is hosting several Merrie Monarch enrichment programs from April 12-14 in the center’s Moanahk room:

“Pahu: Historical collections, artistic continuity”: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday; tickets are $15 for members, $25 for non-members. Explore the legacy and future of Hawaiian drumming with artisan Kanae Keawe and British Museum curator Dr. Alice Christophe.

“Lovely Hula Girl: The Hapa Haole Hula Era with Dance Teacher Vicky Holt Takamine and Pua Alii Ilima”: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday; tickets are $15 for members, $25 for non-members. Learn a hapa haole hula from famed kumu hula and honored judge of the 2023 Merrie Monarch Festival hula competition Vicky Holt Takamine.

Lei weaving workshop with Lehua Hauanio: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Thursday; tickets are $40 for members and $55 for non-members. Explore your creativity and try your hand at wili-style lei making with Hawaiian artist Hauanio.

Kuleana Project, musical presentation by Ke Mele Nei: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday; tickets are $15 for members, $25 for non-members. Talk about the story and enjoy a musical presentation of the Kuleana project (https://oiwi.tv/projectkuleana2/) and friends. Attendees will also get an exclusive preview of the latest Project Kuleana music video and can listen to “behind the scenes” stories.

Lauhala presentation and workshop with Kaohu Seto: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday; tickets are $40 for members and $55 for non-members. Create a lauhala bracelet with lauhala maker Kaohu Seto.

“Unulau: Hula presentation and performance”: 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday; tickets are $15 for members, $25 for non-members. Unulau is a hlau hula under the direction of Kumu Hula Pele Kaio. The hlau will share their intimate journeys into the hula through talk stories, sharing mele and hula, and a deep dive into how their members evolve their relationships with the hula and grow through it.

For more information or to register for enrichment programs, click here.

Imiloa Astronomy Center. (File photo by Damon Tucker)

Palace Theater

“Aloha ina Films for Future Generations” will take place on April 9 from 2:30 p.m. It will offer several short programs focusing on ina and Hawaiian culture. Doors open at 2 p.m. and concessions will be available. Tickets are $5 and donations to H will be accepted for community planting efforts at Hmkua Harvest. For more information, including which films will be shown, or to purchase tickets, click here.

The historic downtown Hilo theater will also host the Hnau Hou (Renaissance) arts and fashion show on April 10, 6-8:30 p.m. The event will feature live music, storytelling and fashion art. General admission is $5; tickets are available now. A free trunk show will also take place from 3-5 p.m., featuring local designers. For more information and a full list of designers, follow Hnau Hou on Instagram @hanauhouarts.

Palace Theater in downtown Hilo. (File photo by Nathan Christophel/Big Island Now)

Lyman Museum

The Hilo Downtown Museum is hosting a special archival exhibit titled “The Revival of Hula.” Museum hours are Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors, and $2 for children ages 6 to 17. College students pay $3, and prices for those from out of state are $7 for adults, $5 for seniors, and $2 for children.

The Lyman Museum preserves many hula-related photos. To find out more, the archives are open for research by appointment. For more information, click here.

Hawaii Volcanoes National Park

The National Park’s Ike Hana Noeau ongoing series “Experience the Skillful Art” will feature lei hulu, or feather lei-making, on April 12 from 10 a.m. to noon in the hia wing of the Visitor Center at Klauea. During this cultural and craft event, renowned artist Kilohana Domingo will demonstrate his mastery of this intricate art and display his beautiful hulu lei. Free, but park entrance fees apply.

Mokuppapa Discovery Center

The Office of Hawaiian Affairs will present a variety of cultural workshops and educational panels April 12-14 at the center of downtown Hilo. Presentations are inspired by the legacy of King Kalkaua and his contributions to the perpetuation of Hawaiian culture and the defense of Native Hawaiian rights.

Knitting workshop 1: 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday. Aha Puhala O Puna will share the different types of hala, preparations for starting any ulana project and lead the group in making a lauhala bracelet.

Knitting workshop 2: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Presentation “History of Kalkaua”: 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday. This roundtable will explore the story of King Kalkaua and his advocacy for the hula, ike kpuna, and other traditional and customary rights, as well as examining civic engagement and how Native Hawaiian rights benefit everyone who lives in Hawai’i.

Hawaiian lunar calendar workshop: 10 a.m. to noon Thursday. Haunani Miyasato will share on p mahina (phases of the moon), malama (lunar months), khena mahina in relation to mea kanu (planting) and hula plants such as lena (turmeric), l

“Pre- and Post-Hawaiian Kingdom of Kumu Knwai” Round table: Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The panel will discuss the evolution of the Kumu Knwai, which translates to “fundamental law”; how people benefit from it today; and how it is incorporated into knaka maoli (indigenous) life.

Round table “Wealth of the Hawaiian language”: 10 a.m. to noon on Friday. The next generation of Hawaiian language speakers discuss the value of lelo Hawaii today and its vital role in improving economic development, housing, health care, education, stewardship and overall community development.

Hula workshop: 2 to 4 p.m. Friday. Kumu hula Kaenaaloha Hopkins will share her hula mookauhau and a discussion of Aunty Maiki Aius’ definition of hula as the Hawaiian dance expressing what people see, hear, smell, taste, touch and feel. Participants will also learn a hula.

For more information or to register for events, click here. Panel discussions and presentations will also be streamed live on the Office of Hawaiian Affairs Facebook page. Seats for the live panel discussions are available on a first-come, first-served basis.