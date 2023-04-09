



LOS ANGELES, April 9 Oscar-nominated actor Jeremy Renner has said he was responsible for a snow plow accident on New Years Day that left him near death and he died. apologized to his family for putting them through this ordeal. Renner, in an interview that aired Thursday on the Walt Disney Cos Network DIS.N ABC, said he was driving the plow after using it to pull one of the family’s trucks out of snow and onto pavement. When the plow began to skid on the ice, Renner said he was concerned for the safety of his nephew, Alex, who had just unhooked the chains connecting the truck and the plow. Renner took a foot out of the plow to look at Alex and didn’t set the parking brake. The actor then lost his footing and fell from the cabin of the plows. You shouldn’t be outside the vehicle when driving it, you know what I mean? It’s like driving a car with one foot out of the car, Renner, sitting in a wheelchair, told ABC News reporter Diane Sawyer. But that’s how it is, he added. And it’s my mistake, and I paid for it. Renner, then worried the plow would roll back and run over his nephew, said he tried to jump into the vehicle to stop it. He stepped on the tracks of the plows’ moving wheels, which threw him forward, and the vehicle crushed him, breaking more than 30 bones, collapsing a lung and puncturing his liver. The neighbors who cared for the 52-year-old actor, best known for playing Marvel superhero Hawkeye in the avengers movies, said they found him with blood all around him, shallow breathing and a crack in his skull. When he woke up in the hospital, Renner said, he waved to his family with a sign language gesture that means I’m sorry. It’s my responsibility, Renner said. I feel bad that my actions have caused so much pain. Doctors used titanium rods and screws to fix broken ribs and also placed metal in his legs and face to reconstruct an eye socket. The actor was shown walking with the aid of a walker. He still undergoes hours of daily therapy for his injuries. Renner was nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for his work in the 2008 film The Hurt Locker and Best Supporting Actor for his work in the 2010 film The city. He is expected to make his in-person return to Hollywood on Tuesday at a red carpet event for his TV series. Renervationsin which he helps reuse older vehicles such as buses and provide them to communities in need. Renner credited his family’s support for helping him survive the snowplow accident. I was filled and fueled with love and titanium, he laughs. Reuters

