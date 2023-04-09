Entertainment
Modern rescue piglet returns home to NEPA
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) With life about to imitate art in northeast Pennsylvania.
A rescued piglet is about to have a new home near Scranton.
He was originally on his way to a grim outcome similar to a pig featured in a popular 1990s movie until a Hollywood actor from that movie stepped in.
“Hello, little man. I understand your name is Babe,” James Cromwell said.
A virtual encounter with Hollywood actor James Cromwell and what appears to be a rescued piglet less than two weeks old could rekindle movie memories.
Cromwell starred in the 1995 film “Babe” about a piglet by that name and a farmer who stops her from becoming someone’s holiday dinner.
“What a smart little pig she was. I bet you are too,” Cromwell added.
A close-up of a piglet from a video on Twitter, this ‘Babe’ fell off a truck a few days ago in Pennsylvania bound for a farm to fatten her up before entering the supply chain in meat.
“So you jumped out of a truck so you wouldn’t be someone’s Easter dinner?” What a great thing to do,” Cromwell added.
Cromwell, a strong supporter of animal rights as an honorary director of PETA, is now helping this latest “Babe”.
He arranges for the little pig to be placed at the Indraloka Animal Sanctuary near Dalton. The sanctuary is home to some 200 animals and is now preparing to make room for another once “Babe” is better.
“He has a few scratches and a few bruises and things like that but nothing too serious,” said Indra Lahiri, the founder of the Indraloka Animal Sanctuary.
Lahiri says “Babe” will need attention even after she recovers.
“Pigs that young need constant care like a human baby would, so he’s going to live in the house with me. I’m going to bottle feed him, you know, 24 hours a day and everything,” Lahiri explained.
Eventually, when he’s old enough, “Babe” will live with nearly a dozen other pigs in Indraloka, known as a place where animals of different breeds sometimes bond.
“What kind of life do you envision for ‘Babe’ in Indraloka?” Asked Eyewitness News presenter Mark Hiller.
“I envision a life where ‘babe’ is free and loved. ‘Babe makes his own choices and he’ll be friends with alpacas if he wants to be or cats if he wants to be or chickens and he can choose how he wants to be. spends his days and chooses everything in his life. he is free,” Lahiri replied.
Free, something no one could have imagined until fate intervened.
“The luckiest day of his life was when he fell out of a truck on a highway and got ripped off,” Lahiri said.
It’s a Hollywood ending.
“I can’t wait to meet you and all the other animals and see you there. It’ll suck. It’ll be fine,” Cromwell said.
“Babe” could arrive in Indraloka in about a week.
Lahiri says it will cost around $100,000 to care for “Babe” over his lifetime if he lives a few decades.
Head to their Indraloka website to learn more about helping ‘Babe’ and other Indraloka animals.
