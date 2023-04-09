Entertainment
Guest Drama Actor’s Emmy Predictions are now open!
The Gold Derby prediction center event for the 2023 Emmy Awards has now added the Drama Guest Actor category. We’ve compiled lists of nearly 40 eligible performers in each of the four guest actor races that reflect our educated guesses on who will be submitted for consideration. More names will be added over the coming months and when the Television Academy releases this year’s ballots in June. Make your very first selections now!
Last year, “Succession” dominated this category with four of the six slots reserved for guests Adrian Brody, James Crowell, Arian MoayedAnd Alexander Skarsgard. At the time of this writing, we expect Cromwell and Moayed to be eligible as guest stars – Moayed has already appeared in one Season 4 episode so far – while Skarsgård may appear in enough episodes to be considered supportive. With the winner of 2022 Colman Domingo (“Euphoria”) and nominated Tom Pelfrey (“Ozark”) ineligible, there will be at least three or four slots up for grabs.
Even if “Succession” does not lock itself enough As many nominations here as in 2022, HBO will still be looking to dominate the field with show contenders plus “House of the Dragon,” “The Last of Us,” and “The White Lotus: Sicily.” The ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel has both Tom Glynn-Carney And Ty Tennant as two members of the Royal House of Targaryen. For its critically acclaimed third installment “Long, Long Time,” “The Last of Us” has two bona fide suitors in Murray Bartlett And Nick Offermanmore Lamar Johnson And Gabriel Luna. As “The White Lotus” moves from limited to dramatic with the “Sicily” episode, Jon Gries could win her first Emmy offer for playing Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) reserved husband and accomplice.
The “Star Wars” series franchise could easily dominate this race as well. Emmy nominated Andy Serkisoscar winner Whitaker Forestand others may break through for ‘Andor’ season one, as ‘The Mandalorian’ welcomes former supporting actor nominee back Giancarlo Esposito and introduces the screen caption Christopher Lloyd.
Other new and returning series have no shortage of top contenders either. The final season of “Better Call Saul” featured the return of Bryan Cranston And Aaron Paul to their multiple roles as Emmy Award-winning Walter White and Jesse Pinkman, and featured guest appearances by Tony Dalton, Marc MargolisAnd Michael McKean. ‘The Good Fight’ farewell also welcomed two of its longest running characters: four-time Emmy nominee Alan Cumming as Unscrupulous Nominee Eli Gold and “Veep” Comedy Guest Gary Cole. “The Crown” has a number of potential suitors, including Khalid Abdullah as Dodi Fayed And Prasanna Puwanarajah as a journalist Martin Bashir. Speaking of “The Crown,” his supporting star Jonathan Price could land double nominations if he sneaks in here for “Slow Horses,” too.
Below, check out the full list of guest drama actress contenders currently in our prediction hub:
Andor – Alex Lawther
Andor – Andy Serkis
Andor – Whitaker Forest
Better Call Saul – Bryan Cranston
Better Call Saul – Tony Dalton
Better Call Saul – Mark Margolis
Better Call Saul – Michael McKean
Better Call Saul – Aaron Paul
The Boys – Paul Reiser
The Crown – Khalid Abdalla
The Crown – Timothy Dalton
The Crown – Salim Daw
The Crown – Prasanna Puwanarajah
The Good Fight – Gary Cole
The Good Fight – Alan Cumming
House of the Dragon – Tom Glynn-Carney
House of the Dragon – Ty Tennant
The Last of Us – Murray Bartlett
The Last of Us – Lamar Johnson
The Last of Us – Gabriel Luna
The Last of Us – Nick Offerman
SVU Law and Order – Bradley Whitford
The Lord of the Rings – Benjamin Walker
The Lord of the Rings – Peter Mullan
The Mandalorian – Omid Abtahi
The Mandalorian – Giancarlo Esposito
The Mandalorian – Christopher Lloyd
1923 – James Insigne Dale
1923 – Peter Stormare
The Old Man – Joel Gray
The Sandman – John Cameron Mitchell
The Sandman – David Thewlis
The Serpent Queen – Charles Dance
Slow Horses – Jonathan Pryce
Estate – James Cromwell
Succession – Arian Moayed
The White Lotus – Jon Gries
