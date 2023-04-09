Entertainment
Amy Slaton to Josh Seiter: Leave me alone, Stalker!!!
Amy Slaton is single.
The 1000 Pound Sisters star confirmed her marital status on TikTok this week, finally acknowledging that she was in the middle of divorce proceedings.
Her husband of four years, Michael, filed the official papers in early March.
Here’s the thing, though…
Just because Slaton is single doesn’t mean she’s ready to mingle.
At least not with Josh Seiter.
A contender on The Bachelorette Season 11, Seiter has been trying to stay relevant lately by using the internet to hit on older reality stars.
He previously expressed an interest in Sister Wives’ Meri Brown and Christine Brown, for example.
A few days ago, meanwhile, Seiter claimed he had a crush on Slaton and was even heading to Kentucky for a date with the TLC personality.
“I’m going because honestly, since I first saw her on TV in 2020, I can’t stop thinking about her,” the loser said at the time.
“All my life I’ve been attracted to bigger women, and she embodies the type of woman I’m attracted to,” he says now.
“Due to societal pressures, I’ve never been open or honest about my attraction before, but I recently stopped caring what society thinks and that’s why I’m open about my attraction to Amy. “
Many observers believe that Seiter is simply trying to gain weight by pretending to be interested in Amy Slaton…including Slaton herself.
On Wednesday, Josh announced that Amy had responded to his attempt to slip into his DMs.
He even included excerpts from their alleged online exchange.
“Go away. I don’t want to be with you,” Amy reportedly wrote to Josh. “I got a man. Stop being a weirdo stalker.”
“U ra influencer hunter,” Amy aptly added.
Seemingly unable to accept Slaton’s response, while restating the whole stalker thing, Josh replied:
“Just give me a chance to prove that I can be the man you need in your life.
“Please don’t listen to what people say about me. I am a good guy with a good heart.
After being snubbed in this manner, Seiter pretended to be upset by the response on Instagram.
“I never thought Amy would react this way. I was just trying to do something nice for her,” he wrote via his Instagram Story.
Maybe, though, Slaton is a grown, mature, well-grounded woman who doesn’t need your pity, man.
Have you ever thought of that?
Seiter has publicly dated/kicked/professed his love for a slew of newly single reality TV stars.
For the past two years, he was … briefly engaged to 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Yolanda Leak … and dated 90 Day Fiance stars Rose Vega and Karine Martins.
Josh also had a short “relationship” with Love After Lockup star Lizzie Kommes, and he tried to hit on Sister Wives stars Meri and Christine.
The guy is seriously dumb.
For her part, Amy and Michael split late this winter, following a nasty altercation that prompted a 911 call.
According to the dispatch, Slaton called his ex-husband abusive and controlling while talking to police.
We wish him the best for the future.
you
|
Sources
2/ https://www.thehollywoodgossip.com/2023/04/amy-slaton-to-josh-seiter-leave-me-alone-stalker/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaboration@support.exbulletin.com
Recent Posts
- Jailbreak AI chatbots are tech’s new pastime
- The latest information on joint replacement, repair, and new treatments
- Which Crimson Tide pass catchers might surprise?
- Baylor men’s tennis falls to No. 1 in Texas
- Elon Musks SpaceX is about to launch a spacecraft into Earth orbit
- Top Xi Jinping! These two giant Islamic countries end the divide
- Bitcoin Miner that runs on nuclear power has a profitability of over 400%
- Players hit with accusations after intense play-off clash
- Claudia Schiffer looks radiant in her boho-chic pastel yellow dress as she enjoys a night out
- 6 Apple products we’ve been waiting for in 2023
- OCC Issues Directives to Minimize Wastewater Disposal from Oil and Gas in the Wake of the Karni Earthquake | News
- PM Modi arrives in Mysuru to commemorate 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’