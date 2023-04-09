Amy Slaton to Josh Seiter: Leave me alone, Stalker!!!

Amy Slaton is single.

The 1000 Pound Sisters star confirmed her marital status on TikTok this week, finally acknowledging that she was in the middle of divorce proceedings.

Her husband of four years, Michael, filed the official papers in early March.

Here’s the thing, though…

Just because Slaton is single doesn’t mean she’s ready to mingle.

At least not with Josh Seiter.

A contender on The Bachelorette Season 11, Seiter has been trying to stay relevant lately by using the internet to hit on older reality stars.

He previously expressed an interest in Sister Wives’ Meri Brown and Christine Brown, for example.

A few days ago, meanwhile, Seiter claimed he had a crush on Slaton and was even heading to Kentucky for a date with the TLC personality.

“I’m going because honestly, since I first saw her on TV in 2020, I can’t stop thinking about her,” the loser said at the time.

“All my life I’ve been attracted to bigger women, and she embodies the type of woman I’m attracted to,” he says now.

“Due to societal pressures, I’ve never been open or honest about my attraction before, but I recently stopped caring what society thinks and that’s why I’m open about my attraction to Amy. “

Amy Slaton is ready to take on the world. She is pictured here on social media just days after her marriage ended.

Many observers believe that Seiter is simply trying to gain weight by pretending to be interested in Amy Slaton…including Slaton herself.

On Wednesday, Josh announced that Amy had responded to his attempt to slip into his DMs.

He even included excerpts from their alleged online exchange.

“Go away. I don’t want to be with you,” Amy reportedly wrote to Josh. “I got a man. Stop being a weirdo stalker.”

“U ra influencer hunter,” Amy aptly added.

Seemingly unable to accept Slaton’s response, while restating the whole stalker thing, Josh replied:

“Just give me a chance to prove that I can be the man you need in your life.

“Please don’t listen to what people say about me. I am a good guy with a good heart.

After being snubbed in this manner, Seiter pretended to be upset by the response on Instagram.

“I never thought Amy would react this way. I was just trying to do something nice for her,” he wrote via his Instagram Story.

Maybe, though, Slaton is a grown, mature, well-grounded woman who doesn’t need your pity, man.

Have you ever thought of that?

Amy Slaton is the proud mother of two young boys. But they can be a lot to handle!

Seiter has publicly dated/kicked/professed his love for a slew of newly single reality TV stars.

For the past two years, he was … briefly engaged to 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Yolanda Leak … and dated 90 Day Fiance stars Rose Vega and Karine Martins.

Josh also had a short “relationship” with Love After Lockup star Lizzie Kommes, and he tried to hit on Sister Wives stars Meri and Christine.

The guy is seriously dumb.

For her part, Amy and Michael split late this winter, following a nasty altercation that prompted a 911 call.

According to the dispatch, Slaton called his ex-husband abusive and controlling while talking to police.

We wish him the best for the future.

