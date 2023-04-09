Star Wars Rebels actor returns as villain





Thrawn has arrived! After Friday Star Wars: Ahsoka trailer gave us a look at the blue-skinned galactic warlord, confirming that the fan-favorite villain will appear in the Rosario Dawson-led series, Lucasfilm has finally revealed that cast. Lars Mikkelsen, the voice actor who voiced Thrawn in the animated series star wars rebels, officially reprising the role, now in live-action form. The news was announced on Saturday morning Ahsoka hanging panel Star Wars celebration in London. “They start by draining my blood every morning,” Mikkelsen told the panel about what it was like to play the character in live-action. “So I had to get used to that.” Mikkelsen Larks; Cast in “Star Wars Rebels” Lucasfilm via Getty Images Mikkelsen Larks; Cast in “Star Wars Rebels” Mikkelsen’s appearance came as a surprise at the end of the panel, which featured a lengthy preview of Ahsoka which revealed a full view of the actor as Thrawn in the play. Grand Admiral Thrawn is one of the most popular figures in the “Legends” expanded universe of star warsincluding elements David Filoni has been perpetually on the lookout for his live broadcasts, including The Mandalorian. The character has been the subject of a series of books and was recently featured in author Timothy Zahn’s book. Launched thermal trilogy. The master tactician was a big thorn in the side of the rebels on star wars rebelswhich also explains why a handful of these characters make the leap to Ahsoka with him. Natasha Liu Bordizzo Mary Elizabeth Winsteadand Eman Esfandi will play Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla and Ezra Bridgers live. Thrawn is seen in the “Ahsoka” trailer Lucasfilm Ltd. Thrawn is seen in the “Ahsoka” trailer Dawson’s Ahsoka Tano first uttered Thrawn’s name in The Mandalorian season 2, signaling to the public that she would be stalking him. Friday’s Star Wars Celebration events, which featured a huge panel showcasing upcoming film and TV slates, further teased Thrawn’s live-action debut. An excerpt from the seventh episode of The Mandalorian season 3 was screened at the event and made new hints of Thrawn’s impending presence. THE Ahsoka the trailer then gave us our first look at him, from behind. The story continues “I started to hear whispers about Thrawn returning as heir to the Empire,” Ahsoka said in the footage from her spin-off series. Hera of Winstead warns: “We have to prepare for the worst.” It was also announced during Saturday’s panel that david holding will voice the droid Professor Huyang, known in star wars And clone wars lore to help young Jedi build their lightsabers. Tennant actually recorded all of his lines before filming for the series began so that the other actors could react to his voice. The director roster has also been revealed for the season and includes creator Dave Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Patel and Rick Famuyiwa. Ahsoka will premiere on Disney+ in August. For exclusive interviews with the cast and producers oF Ahsoka, the Mandalorian and more, listen EW’s Dagobah Dispatch Podcast. Sign up for Weekly entertainmentthe free daily newsletter of to get the latest TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more. Related content:

