Padres Daily: Honeywell continues to build a great story; Weathers was on duty; Nick’s time; Nola’s Blocks

Hello from Atlanta,

The Padres beat the Braves last night. You can read about it in my game story (here).

Now let’s talk about what happened in the middle of one of the most exhilarating April baseball games you’ll see. Because it was one of the best stories of this young season.

Brent Honeywell picked up his first major league victory at a stadium near where he grew up, continuing a career that could have ended after one of his four elbow surgeries or several other times since then.

That’s pretty cool, Honeywell said after a long hiatus. A lot of people who were with me when I wasn’t pitching were here tonight. It takes a lot of time, especially when you don’t play that long. You just feel like you’re stuck in a wheel. And a lot of my friends here have never really let me get stuck in the family, friends wheel. A lot of people here know what I’m capable of. So I was just happy to do it in front of them. I was happy to throw the ball well.

The 28-year-old right-hander came into last night’s game with the bases loaded and two out in the fifth inning of a tie game.

He hit Eddie Rosario three-pitch, coming off the mound and screaming after Rosario tipped under a 96mph fastball.

It’s not easy, but it’s easier now because I can’t guess how I’m going to feel the next day, Honeywell said. I don’t question something like that. I can go back and put one by someone if I need to or make a good pitch when I really need to.

He made quite a few in his two innings last night, essentially saving the bullpen from impending ruin.

After struggling with successive one-out walks in the seventh, Honeywell recorded a second out before giving way to Luis Garcia, who got the next four outs before Josh Hader worked the ninth inning.

As Nick Martinez was quoted in my gaming story: Honeywell, (expletive) great job. … Picked up the whole team.

Honeywell was considered a top 100 prospect from 2016 to 2020 and a top 20 prospect towards the end of that period, despite having four elbow surgeries (including Tommy John) between the ages of 18 and 20. . He made his major league debut in April. On December 11, 2021, he played three games for the Rays before spending the rest of the year in Triple-A. Following a trade to Oakland, he was sidelined much of 22 with a stress reaction in his elbow.

The Padres signed him in January and put him on the 40-man roster, and he got a spot in their bullpen early in the season.

He called the day before the season when he walked into the Padres clubhouse to see his jersey hanging outside his locker on the best day of my life.

He added another stage last night. He did so at a baseball stadium that opened in 2017 and which he had only visited once before with his mother as a fan in 2019 after his second elbow surgery.

I wanted to watch baseball, he said of the reason for the visit.

He pitched this time, in front of more than 20 friends and family at least by a rough estimate.

Gosh, I can’t rely on hands and feet, he said. I saw a few friends in the bullpen. I know my father was here, my brother was here, my mother is here. So it’s kind of fun, especially because I know how much my dad loves baseball in general. And I was glad he got to watch a hell of a baseball game and watch his son out tonight.

Last night was Honeywell’s third appearance for the Padres. He allowed one run (and two legacy runs for scoring) in 5 2/3 innings.

I’m running over there, he said. The lights are off. They threw the tomahawks. And I’m part of a really big baseball game. Whether it’s now, whether it’s September or October, it doesn’t matter. It’s still a big game. It’s kind of a game that I play in myself is that if I want an opportunity like that again, go ahead and throw the ball, go- there and do the job.

Another day

Ryan Weathers is expected to make his second start of the season Tuesday in New York. But he spent last night’s game in the bullpen in case he was needed since Steven Wilson, Nabil Crismatt, Tim Hill and Domingo Tapia needed the day off.

Weathers didn’t have to pitch as Honeywell, Garcia and Hader, the three available relievers, did their job.

So, again, the bullpen is reset. Well, look what happens today.

I wrote again yesterday afternoon about the biggest problem facing the Padres. And I will continue to provide updates as long as there is an anvil hanging over the pitching staff.

The health and well-being of the bullpen will likely be a serious concern until the Padres’ rotation returns to full strength with the return of Joe Musgrove. This was pretty much confirmed as not being the case until he got a fresh start in rehab.

You can read my story (here) about it and how the staff maneuvers could go with a less relentless schedule in about 2 weeks.

Precipitate

Martinez worked relatively fast even before the introduction of the step clock this year. But every pitcher likes to slow things down once in a while in high leverage situations and especially against a string of good hitters.

Last night, with just 20 seconds to compose himself between pitches, Martinez struggled to stem a few wild innings.

Those two sets, the game kind of sped up for me, if I’m being honest, he said. I was chasing him.

Martinez talked about the third and fifth innings.

He allowed three runs on a home run, two walks, a wild pitch and a single at third. After a 10-pitch fourth, he ran into trouble again when he gave up a first single, retired one, then walked three of the next four batters to score a run.

It’s a tough formation, so if they somehow bring it back in their favor, the weather can become a battle, and that’s how I felt today, Martinez said. . I let him speed up on me today. I will do a better job. You are falling behind and want to take a break. And you can’t.

Reliable safety net

The 19e of the 23 balls in the dirt that Austin Nola had to try to block the last two nights could have been the most crucial and impressive of all.

And that shouldn’t go unnoticed among all the other things that helped the Padres to victory last night.

After throwing four straight pitches to the first batter he faced, Garcia’s first pitch to Rosario with the bases loaded in the seventh inning was an 82 mph slider.

The pitch slumped and so hard and wildly on left-handed batter Rosario that it bounced back to where his front foot had been, several inches inside the batter’s box. Already on one knee, Nola glided like on the ice in unison with the flight of the ball and was able to stay in front of the ball and knock it down with his chest protector. The ball bounced a good 10 feet to the first base line as Nola got up and chased while checking that the runner on third base didn’t take off.

If the ball had passed Nola, the game would have been tied and the runners would have been in second and third place.

The last two nights have been solid for Nola.

By my tally, Nola blocked 10 balls in the dirt last night from Martinez and Garcia and 13 thrown by Snell on Friday. The Braves’ second inning last night scored on wild ground that Nola had no chance of blocking. He prevented several more wild pitches (and runs).

For a guy who hasn’t taken a ton of it in his life, manager Bob Melvin said, it’s something that’s kind of an acquired taste, and he’s done a really good job with it.

Small bites

The Padres quadrupled their stolen base total for the season while building a 3-0 lead in the first two innings. They entered the game tied with six other teams for last place in the majors with one steal. Their three steals last night played a role in the points scored. Juan Soto and Manny Machado double-stealed (from second and third) without even firing a pitch in the first inning. In the second inning, Jose Azocar stole his second goal of the season.

Machado went 2 for 4 with a walk and a brace. His one-two was a drive away to center left at 111.6 mph. He chose a ground shot at 101.2 mph. As noted in my play story, Machado also made a curious choice to stay at second base as if to score rather than go halfway on what ended up being a Nelson Cruz brace. Machado was stuck third on the play when he should have easily scored. When asked if he told Machado he cost him an RBI, Cruz replied, He knows.

Soto was 0-for-4 with one walk and is batting .138 (4-for-29) with six walks. He’s 3 for 11 on balls hit at 100 mph or harder with six of eight outs on fields fielded by the second baseman.

Trent Grisham was 0-for-3 with two strikeouts last night and his hitting streak ended at five games. He’s struck out eight times in the last four games after striking out twice in the first four games. Grisham walked and scored the game-winning run last night, and he’s the only Padres player to reach base in every game this season.

Weather watch

Rain is expected throughout the day and mid-evening here.

Even if that happens, the Padres and Braves could play tonight (4:20 p.m. PT).

Fields at MLB baseball diamonds and especially those with heavy rain are built to drain and dry out quickly. A warning track can be a muddy river at 4 p.m. and a game can be played a few hours later.

A doubleheader at Easter isn’t ideal for the Braves. They also don’t want to delay the launch of their City Connect uniforms.

That’s all for me.

Speak to you tomorrow. Maybe. If there is a game today.