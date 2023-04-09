‘Dancing with Wolves’ actor Nathan Chasing Horse sexual abuse charges upheld by judge





A judge on Friday upheld an 18-count indictment against ‘Dances with Wolves’ actor Nathan Chasing Horse. In an order issued late Friday afternoon, Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny said prosecutors had presented enough evidence for “a reasonable grand juror to conclude that the sexual assaults had occurred”, but concluded that there was no substantial evidence linking Nathan Chasing Horse to psilocybin. mushrooms that investigators found during a search of his home. So Kierny dismissed the drug trafficking charge. CHASING HORSE PLEADS NOT GUILTY IN NEVADA TO SEXUAL ABUSE CASE Chasing Horse pleaded not guilty to the charges in early March. He was indicted for sexual assault on a minor, kidnapping, child abuse and obscenity. He has been held on $300,000 bail since Jan. 31 after being arrested at his Las Vegas home. The prosecution accused Chasing Horse of posing as a medicine man to gain access to young women and take underage wives. The alleged crimes date from the early 2000s and span several US states, including Nevada, Montana and South Dakota, according to his indictment in state court. According to the prosecution, one of the girls sexually abused by Chasing Horse was 14 when the two had sex. The Oscar-winning actor allegedly told the girl that the spirits of his ancestors had ordered him to have sex with her. “Her mother is ill,” Clark County District Attorney Stacy Kollins said Wednesday, “and she said her virginity was the only pure part of her she had left, and she had to sacrifice it to maintain the mother’s health.” CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER Chasing Horse claimed on Friday in an effort to have the charges thrown out that his sexual encounters were consensual. His trial is due to start on May 1, although his legal team has filed another motion for separate trials to be held for each accuser. Chasing Horse and its attorneys argued in the motion that its accusers’ allegations were unrelated. Chasing Horse was born on the Rosebud Reservation in South Dakota, home to the Sicangu Sioux, one of the seven tribes of the Lakota Nation, and is widely known for his portrayal of Smiles a Lot in the Kevin Costner film in 1990. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP The Associated Press contributed to this report.

