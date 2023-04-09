Debi Mazar defends Madonna as beautiful amid vicious trolling | Entertainment
Debi Mazar defends her best friend Madonna as beautiful amid trolls criticizing singers’ looks.
The Goodfellas actress, 58, who has been friends with the Queen of Pop, 64, for years, hit out at critics who have shamed Madonna since her Grammys appearance in February.
Debi told Page Six at the Miscast23 gala: I don’t pay attention to any of this. I think Madonna is beautiful and I don’t care what people say about me or anyone.
Everyone (online) has an opinion these days and the only way to truly survive, only the fittest survive, is to not hear all the noise.
I think Madonna is beautiful.
Debi and Madonna first met in the 1980s at Danceteria in New York City and the actress was hired to do the singers’ makeup for the Everybody music video, leading to a decades-long friendship.
Madonna also hit back at critical comments about the looks from the Grammys.
She said on social media: Once again I am caught up in the glare of ageism and misogyny that pervades the world we live in. A world that refuses to celebrate women who have passed the age of 45.
And feels the need to punish her if she continues to be willful, hardworking and adventurous.
I have been degraded by the media since the beginning of my career but I understand that this is all just a test and I am happy to pioneer so that all the women behind me can have it easier in the years coming.
