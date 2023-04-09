Anastasia opens at the AT&T Performing Arts Center











Facebook







Twitter







pinterest Anastasia, a Broadway musical inspired by the beloved movies, runs April 6-8 at the Winspear Opera House, AT&T Performing Arts Center. The nationwide touring production of “Anastasia” is presented by Broadway at the Center, as part of the Children’s Health Family series. For tickets to this romantic and adventure-filled musical, please visit attpac.org. From the makers of the Tony Award-winning Broadway classic Ragtime, this dazzling show transports us from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of 1920s Paris. Anya is a brave young woman who sets out to uncover the mystery of his past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the help of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together they embark on an epic adventure to help her find a home, love and family. “Anastasia” features a book by acclaimed playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) based on the original direction by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak with choreography by Peggy Hickey and direction by shot by Sarah Hartmann. Anastasia after party After some performances by Anastasia, join us for the Women in Power Initiative afterparties sponsored by Campari Group. Each opening night, Friday and Saturday nights, the Center will host top female and/or non-binary DJ talent after Broadway performances of SIX, Legally Blonde, On Your Feet and Anastasia. Each show will feature a signature SKYY Vodka cocktail inspired by the show’s fierce tracks. Enjoy a SKYY Once Upon A December vodka at every Anastasia performance. In the woods From April 7-30, Dallas Theater Center presents Into the Woods at the Wyly Theater, AT&T Performing Arts Center. If you’ve ever wondered what happens after Happily Ever After, James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim have answers. They take everyone’s favorite storybook characters and bring them together for a timeless, yet relevant piece that has become a rare modern classic. The Tony Award-winning book and score are funny, enchanting and touching. In one of Sondheim’s most popular works, the Brothers Grimm take the stage with an epic fairy tale about wishes, family, and the choices we make. The story follows a baker and his wife, who wish to have a child; and Cinderella, who wishes to attend the Festival of Kings. Then there is Jack, who wants his cow to give milk. As their individual adventures begin to overlap and their wishes come true, the characters learn that no one is alone. fidler on the roof From May 11-13, Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher brings his beloved masterpiece to life as the touring production of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF opens at the Winspear Opera House. A wonderful cast and lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and timeless traditions that define faith and family. This production raises its cup to joy! To like! Live! For more information or to purchase tickets for Anastasia, Into the Woods, Fidler on the Roof, or other AT&T Performing Arts Center performances, please visit attpac.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.focusdailynews.com/anastasia-opens-at-att-performing-arts-center/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

Related