Shilpa Shirodkar Shares She Wasn’t a Great Actor Before Aankhen: Started Billing More After This Movie | Bollywood

While she entered the film in the second half, it’s safe to say that actress Shilpa Shirodkar stole the show with her performance in 1993’s Aankhen. As the film turns 30 today, Shirodkar calls his experience working in the film amazing. Shilpa Shirodkar

The film changed the lives of many actors, including Shirodkar. Every Friday gives birth to a new star. This Friday also marked a turning point in my career. I signed many good films, worked with many adorable directors. After this movie, people actually said that Nahi Nahi Shilpa was acting kar sakti hain. And sure enough, I started charging more money, she shares.

His song Angna Mein Baba is still popular today, however, few people know that it was Juhi Chawla who was originally offered to play the role.

I didn’t know Juhi was asked to do the movie. But I’m glad whoever was approached said no because I had the chance to, Shirodkar said. As her character enters the post gap, the actor says it never bothered her. Honestly, I’ve never been such a great actor. I didn’t have big producers, directors or banners repeating me in movies. For me, working for a producer like Pahlaj ji (Pahlaj Nihalani) was a top director like David Dhawan, and being opposite Govinda was icing on the cake. Whether I came before intermission or after, it didn’t matter. I just had hope ki aage jaake unke saath aur kaam milega, clarifies Shirodkar.

The film was called the underdog of the year, with box office moolahs. I don’t remember the first review, but I remember my car was at the signal and everyone was harassing it. They all started calling me Aye Chandramukhi. I knew then what a great success it had become. More than the reviews, I think it’s the opinion and the reaction of the public that makes the biggest difference for an actor, she recalls.