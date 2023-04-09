Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty Wear Their Son to Hollywood: Photos – Hollywood Life









Image Credit: ShotbyNYP/BACKGRID Nicki Minaj enjoyed a rare family outing with her husband and baby boy in West Hollywood on Friday, April 7. Following the recent release of her single Red Ruby Da Sleeze, the singer was spotted holding hands with her husband Kenneth Petty as he carried their precious cargo, 2-year-old son Papa Bear, whose official name has not yet been released, in his arms. According to Nickis instagramthe trio was celebrating Kenneth’s birthday! Looking every inch the Princess of Pop, Nicki rocked a mesh top and black bra for the low-key birthday bash. She teamed the bold style with flared pants, a puffer jacket and a designer handbag. Kenneth looked cool in a Gucci varsity jacket and ripped jeans, while Papa Bear pulled up behind in his own adorable Gucci gear: a baseball cap! Hot Items Currently trendy now



On her social media, the Super Bass hitmaker shared a photo of the couple wearing the same outfits. As they posed for their lives, little Papa Bear could be spotted in the corner of the shot running the other way! So cute! HBD KEN. I LOVE BARBIE, Nicki captioned the snap. Nicki and Kenneth welcomed their bundle of joy in September 2020, after announcing her pregnancy in July 2020 with a stunning photoshoot on Instagram that revealed her full, bare baby bump. As fans know, the news came after the couple secretly married in October 2019, which she revealed to shocked fans on Instagram. More about Nicki Minaj Kenneth and Nicki are actually teenage sweethearts who started dating when Nicki was 16. The two lost touch over the years, but rekindled their spark as adults. After the two got their marriage license in 2019, Nick tweeted about his love for Kenneth. He won’t even say the word Nicki. He’s called me Onika since I was 15 so it’s hard to change that, Nicki wrote. Related link Related: Kenneth Petty: Meet Nicki Minaj’s husband, their son and more about their 3-year marriage Click to subscribe to receive our free daily HollywoodLife newsletter to get the hottest celebrity news.

