Tatyana Ali defends Will Smith: She’s a beautiful person! | Entertainment
Tatyana Ali defended Will Smith as a beautiful person.
The former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air actress, 44, who played Wills’ cousin Ashley Banks on the NBC sitcom from 1990 to 1996, would not directly explain how Will, 54, assaulted comedian Chris Rock, 58, at last year’s Oscars.
But she told Page Six at the Varietys Power of Women luncheon in New York: She’s a beautiful person who has done so much good.
I don’t want to talk about it (the Oscar slap) because it’s someone very close to me and it’s hurtful.
She also shared how her parents kept her on track as a child star.
Ali added: My family doesn’t care if I am in entertainment or teaching.
They care about me. I have friends who are not doing very well and I think it has to do with the fact that you are a child.
Yes, you work, but you are still a child and you need someone to protect you and say no to you. My parents didn’t play that at all. I had chores like my sisters. I had to go to college.
She defended Will after actor and Chris’ comedian brother Tony Rock claimed the actor failed to contact his older brother to apologize for assaulting him at the 2022 Oscars.
He insisted his side of the story was true despite Will, 54, saying in a video in July that he reached out to Chris but the standup wasn’t ready to talk.
Tony, who will star in his 2005 superhero comedy Hitch, told BigBoyTV Will’s claim that it wasn’t true, it wasn’t true. I think two nights later, he said, I contacted Chris and he didn’t want to talk. It was not true.
The day after he punched Chris in the face at the Oscars for joking about his 51-year-old wife Jadas buzzcut, Will said on Instagram: I would like to apologize to you Chris, I was out of place and I was wrong.
And in July 2022, the actor posted a creepy video in which he told Chris: I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable and I’m here whenever you’re ready to talk.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cgurgu@internetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos