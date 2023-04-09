Entertainment
April Drama Actors Brand Reputation Ranking Announcement
The Korean Business Research Institute revealed the brand reputation rankings for drama actors this month!
The rankings were determined through an analysis of media coverage, attendance, interaction and community index data from 50 actors who appeared in dramas that aired between March 6 and April 6.
Glory co-stars Lim Ji Yeon And Lee Do Hyun, who just confirmed last week that they are dating, took the top two spots on this month’s list. Lim Ji Yeon came in first place in April with a brand reputation index of 3,030,012, while Lee Do Hyun followed closely with an index of 2,742,908.
The top-ranked phrases in Lim Ji Yeons’ keyword analysis included Yeon Jin, Lee Do Hyun, and hye kyo song, while its most important related terms included dating, lets live nice and sign a contract with. The positivity-negativity analysis of the actresses revealed a score of 89.55% positive reactions.
In the meantime, taxi driver 2 star Lee Je Hoon took third place for the month with a brand reputation index of 2,511,782.
Shin’s Star Divorce Lawyer Cho Seung Woo ranked fourth with a brand reputation index of 2,488,894, and leading lady of The Glory, Song Hye Kyo, ranked fifth with a score of 2,415,501.
Discover the top 30 of the month below!
- Lim Ji Yeon
- Lee Do Hyun
- Lee Je Hoon
- Cho Seung Woo
- hye kyo song
- Cha Joo Young
- Shin Ye Eun
- Seol to Ah
- Shin Jae Ha
- Jang Dong Youn
- Baek Jin Hee
- Sung Hoon Park
- Yeom Hye ran
- Han Sun Hwa
- Lee Ji Ah
- Jeon So Nee
- Pyo Yejin
- Woo Do Hwan
- ZE: Ash Park Hyung Sik
- WJSNs Good
- Lee Chae Young
- Chu Youngwoo
- Kim Min Seok
- Ryun
- Han Suk Kyu
- Lee Jangwoo
- Baek Sung Hyun
- Choi Yoon Young
- Kim Sung-kyun
- Oh Chang Suk
