Bollywood celebrities including Priyanka, Hrithik and others support…





Mumbai: If veteran B-Town actresses are mentioned, Preity Zinta’s name will definitely be there. Of course, Preity Zinta has distanced herself from the film industry. But the actress remains very busy on social networks. Currently, a video of Preity Zinta is going viral on the internet, in which a disabled person was seen chasing Preity’s car. Preity broke her silence about it and recounted her incident. Now, many celebrities from the movie world have come forward to support Preity. Also read:- Priyanka Chopra visits Siddhivinayak with her daughter Malti Also Read:- Priyanka Chopra, Husband Nick Jonas Happily Clicked With Daughter Malti Marie For The First Time At Mumbai Airport | Show Celebrities in support of Preity Zinta Netizens did not like Preity Zinta’s car chase through a disabled person in a wheelchair and Preity Zinta was trolled a lot for this reason. But Preeti freely recounted her ordeal on her official Instagram account and told how the disabled person behaved badly after taking the money. Now on this statement from Preity Zinta, Hindi movie superstar Hrithik Roshan commented, Bravo Pree with red heart emoji. Arjun Rampal said: Next time call me I’ll settle them with a red heart emoji. Malaika Arora wrote: You said it loud and clear (person raising both hands in celebration emoji).” Priyanka Chopra posted a person raising both hands in celebration, face with open mouth and clapping emojis. Lilly Singhs comment read, Cheers for standing up for you. I know this can be hard. But it’s important and true. In the viral video, a disabled man in a wheelchair risked his life and chased Preity Zinta’s car. About this, Preeti wrote a long note on Insta saying that “I have been helping this person for a long time. That day I had a credit card, no cash, my attendants gave this man some money but he threw the money away and started chasing the car angrily. In such a situation, if there had been an accident at that time, we would have been responsible, because we are celebrities.

