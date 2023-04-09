Bollywood stars came out to support actress Preity Zinta who was trolled for not donating money to Divyang





Preity Zinta: Famous Bollywood actress, Preity Zinta has been in the headlines for several days. In fact, he is being violently harassed for not giving money to a disabled person. However, the actress also clarified about this and gave an appropriate response to the trolls. On which celebrities also supported Preeti. Along with this, Preeti told the truth about another thing, in which an unknown woman kissed her daughter. While sharing the video of two incidents that happened with her, Preeti told the whole truth in the caption. Along with this, the actress also expressed her dissatisfaction with the paparazzi, who instead of helping her, made a video of it. Preity Zinta told the truth Preity Zinta shared a message saying that her children are not part of any package and they are not supposed to be victimized by anyone. Thus, their children should be left alone and should not be approached to take their picture or touch them. After this post from the actress, everyone from Hrithik Roshan to Arjun Rampal supported her. Hrithik Roshan praised Preity Zinta for coming forward and clarifying these things. At the same time, Malaika Arora said that she openly put this matter in front of everyone, which is commendable. Arjun Rampal supported Preeti and said if something like this happens again next time, she should call him. They will take care of them. Movie stars came out in support Not only movie stars, but Preity Zinta also got support from the general public. One said: “Paparazzi only capture celebrities when they can afford to pay.” While another commented, “In today’s age of social media, it’s true that negativity is spreading more. Celebrities are human beings too. They also have a personal life, so they should be left to their own devices. To help someone or not is a personal decision. Who are we to judge anyone. shared the post Preity Zinta recently wrote in an article: “This week two incidents occurred, because of which I am horrified and horrified. The first incident is related to my daughter Jia. An unknown woman tried to take his picture. We lovingly talked her out of it, so she left. Then suddenly came back and took my daughter forcefully in his arms and kissed her on the face and ran away. She ran away from there saying the girl is very cute. This lady lives in an upscale neighborhood and was then in the same garden where my children were playing. If it wasn’t a celebrity, I probably would have reacted badly, but I stayed calm because I didn’t want to make a scene. Apart from this, he also mentioned another incident related to a disabled person. he/she wrote, ‘You can see the second incident here. I had to catch a plane and this handicapped man kept trying to stop me. This has been bothering me for a few years for the money. When I had money, I gave. But this time he asked, so sorry today, no cash, just a credit card, he said. When the woman with me gave him money from her purse, he became aggressive. he/she threw the money at the woman because it was not enough for her. he/she got even angrier. Posted by: Source: www.indiatv.in

