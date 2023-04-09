Lance Reddicks’ lawyer calls official cause of death inconsistent with actors’ lifestyle





The official cause of death of Lance Reddick, who died of ischemic heart disease in March, is openly disputed by his lawyer, James Hornstein, who remains unconvinced that the most physically fit person he has ever known is died at age 60 of hardened arteries. Lance was the fittest person I’ve ever known, Hornstein told ET on Friday. He trained daily in his home gym, including intensive cardio work, and the availability of gym facilities was a contractual requirement for his work outside the home. Hornstein added that Reddick ate like a dietitian was watching his every meal. The information on the death certificate is completely inconsistent with his lifestyle, he told the outlet. Behalf [his wife] Stephanie Reddick, the death certificate information is unsubstantiated and inconsistent with known family facts. Reddicks’ death certificate was first obtained by TMZ and listed atherosclerotic coronary artery disease in addition to ischemic heart disease. The first denotes an accumulation of fat in the walls of the arteries, by Mayo Clinicwhile the latter concerns a fatally low blood flow. Hornstein deemed the cause of death suspicious due to Reddick’s healthy lifestyle. Richard Shotwell/Invision/Associated Press Hornstein told ET that the coroner’s statement on the death certificate was not the result of an autopsy, however. He added that no autopsy was performed on Reddick and that no medical examination of Lance during his life ever indicated such conditions. Reddick was cremated, making any future autopsy impossible. Hornstein continues to represent the grieving widow of Reddicks, who recently expressed her gratitude for her fans who would have held a meeting of honor of Destiny 2, his favorite video game. Lance was taken from us far too soon, writes Stephanie. Thank you for all your love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the past day. I see your messages and I can’t begin to express how grateful I am to have them. Reddick, best known for his work on The Wire series and the John Wick franchise, is survived by his wife and two children. News of his death prompted solemn tributes online from former Wire colleague Keanu Reeves Wendell Pierce And Ben Stiller.

