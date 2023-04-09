Bollywood inspired ethnic outfits to celebrate Eid

Eid al-Fitr is one of the most important religious events in the Islamic calendar. It signals the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting and introspection, and the start of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. Muslims around the world rejoice and celebrate Eid ul-Fitr with family gatherings, feasting and giving alms to the needy. Excitement about upcoming fashion trends is high as the festival approaches. As the date of Eid ul-Fitr approaches, look no further than Bollywood if you want outfits to update your wardrobe. Shahid Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra and Hrithik Roshan are celebrities you should take inspiration from if you want a stylish traditional outfit for Eid.

This Eid, you can pair your kurta with a shawl just like Shahid Kapoor. The ethnic look of wedding actors Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advanis is a staple in your party wardrobe. The Haider star looks dapper in a purple kurta paired with a highly detailed beige shawl. He wore black pants and shoes to contrast with the plain kurta. Shahid let the shawl be the highlight of the ensemble.

Want to go all black this festive season? This Manish Malhotra ensemble worn by Sidharth Malhotra is minimalist yet elegant at the same time. The Sidharth kurta was adorned with buttons on the front and sleeve ends. The Shershaah star paired her kurta with black pants. He adds a subtle splash of color with his ornate shoes.

Black seems to be the color of the season. Hrithik Roshan proved you can never go wrong with color in this ethnic ensemble from fashion house Jade by Monica and Karishma. The actor was dressed in a kurta with a silver lining on the neck. He layered the outfit with a plain jacket, which is the latest trend in men’s ethnic fashion. The War actor finished the ensemble with black pants and shoes.

If you are not interested in wearing a kurta, you can check out this outfit by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Actor Aashim Gulati stunned in an ethnic embroidered jacket and straight pants.

