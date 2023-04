Actor James Cromwell saves a baby pig from the slaughterhouse and names it in honor of the movies

James Cromwell, who saved an amorous piglet in Babe (1995), has just saved a real one and named it Babe. The young animal was being fattened for meat in preparation for slaughter when it fell from a truck, Variety reported. Cromwell, who is an honorary director of PETA, is now helping transfer Babe to the Indraloka Animal Sanctuary in Pennsylvania. Having had the privilege of witnessing and experiencing the intelligence of pigs and curious personalities during filming, the movie Babe changed my life and the way I eat, so I jumped at the chance to save this actual Babe, Cromwell told the outlet on Friday. PETA told Variety the piglet was found scraped, bruised and covered in mud this week before Cromwell virtually encounters the animal and decided to adopt it. The actor played farmer Arthur Hoggett in Babe and its sequel and has been an animal rights activist for years. Every pig deserves to live in peace and joy in a sanctuary, choosing when to frolic, where to feed and how to spend its time, but few do, Cromwell told Variety. PETA told the outlet that the meat industry slaughters 129 million pigs each year. In addition, the animal rights organization added, their tails are cropped, their teeth are cut with pliers and the males are castrated, all without painkillers. Cromwell’s piglet will join countless other rescue animals in Pennsylvania at the nearly 100-acre Indraloka Animal Sanctuary. The sanctuaries guiding principles are that the earth itself, and all life, is sacred and that we are all connected. While Cromwell rescuing a pig from the slaughterhouse is an example of life mimicking art, the effort is similar to the film as all 48 huge pigs used to shoot Babe would then have been sent to farms to live out their lives as peace. Each pig was released with a signed document that (the people who bought them) understood that these pigs were not for the table, Karl Lewis Miller, whose company Animal Action trained the pigs for Babe, told the Chicago Tribune at the time. Luckily for this particular baby, he will join the pigs, chickens, cows, and alpacas in Indraloka.

