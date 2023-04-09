Actor Timothe Chalamet will sing himself in the Bob Dylan biopic





Actor Timotheé Chalamet will do his own vocals in the upcoming biopic about one of the most iconic musicians of all time: Bob Dylan. The film, which took years to prepare and currently has no title, will focus on Dylan’s debut. Specifically, when he swapped his acoustic guitar for an electric guitar – a move that drew both criticism and celebration. In a recent interview with Collider, director James Mangold was asked if Chalamet was going to sing in the film, rather than having Dylan dub. He replied enthusiastically, “Of course!” Mangold also revealed that the biopic will likely start filming in August this year. Check out the full interview below. It looks like we’re going to hear quite a few Chalamet voices over the next few years. THE Dunes The actor previously revealed that his upcoming role as the titular character in Paul King’s Wonka asked him to sing a lot – he has a total of seven musical numbers in the film, to be exact. Asked about the pressures of singing in movies, he said Collider“I hate to say it, but an artist’s dream is to throw whatever you want on the wall, you know? And I guess what I realize is that the personal life, the life of adult, can be quite boring and that the life of an artist can still be extraordinary. 10 Rock + Metal Covers More Famous Than The Originals Do you know any more famous rock or metal covers than the original? Check out the list below for 10 great examples.

